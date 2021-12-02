Robert Lewandowski asks agent Pini Zahavi to broker move from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid - Reports

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid next summer. The Polish hitman is believed to be seeking a new challenge. Lewandowski's current contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in 2023.

According to AS, Lewandowski will ask Bayern Munich to let him leave next summer. He has reportedly asked his agent Pini Zahavi to broker a deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid. Lewandowski has often been linked with a move to Los Blancos in recent years.

Robert Lewandowski has developed into one of the greatest players of his generation since joining Bayern Munich in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund. The Poland international has helped the club win seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokals and a Champions League title during his time with the club.

Lewandowski has won the VDV Bundesliga Player of the Season five times, and has finished as Bundesliga's top goalscorer five times. The 33-year-old has scored an incredible 319 goals in just 349 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

The Bayern Munich star was awarded the Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year award earlier this week. A number of players, pundits and fans believe the Pole should have won the Ballon d'Or award ahead of PSG star Lionel Messi.

Lewandowski has scored 25 goals in 20 appearances for the German giants this season. The former Borussia Dortmund star is reportedly seeking a new challenge and has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

Reports have suggested that the glamor and attention one receives whilst playing for Los Blancos has sparked Lewandowski's interest in playing for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in recent months. The Spanish giants could be enticed into making a move for Lewandowski due to his recent form and goal-scoring record.

Real Madrid could reject the chance to sign Robert Lewnadowski due to the form of Karim Benzema

Along with Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema is considered one of the best strikers in the world. The Frenchman was one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Benzema has been in incredible form for Real Madrid in recent years. He has scored 17 goals in 19 appearances for the Spanish club this season.

At 33, Karim Benzema is approaching the latter stages of his career. Real Madrid, however, believe the Frenchman has a few good years left in him. The club are therefore likely to support Karim Benzema as they look to sign a long-term replacement for the veteran forward.

Real Madrid could therefore decide against making a move for Robert Lewandowski, who at 33, will also be approaching the twilight stage of his career.

