Robert Lewandowski breaks La Liga record previously held by Ferenc Puskas after starring in Barcelona's win over Girona

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski has overtaken Ferenc Puskas to become the player with the most goals in La Liga after turning 36. The record was previously held by the Hungarian football icon, who scored 21 goals after turning 36.

Ad

The former Bayern Munich attacker scored two goals against Girona and helped La Blaugrana secure a crucial 4-1 victory on Sunday, March 30. The scores were tied 1-1 when Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal in the 61st minute, courtesy of Fermin Lopez's assist.

The Polish forward later made the score 3-1 after slipping the ball into Girona's net (77'). Ferran Torres sealed the victory with an 86th-minute strike as La Blaugrana leapfrogged Real Madrid in the points table. Before the match, Lewandowski had 20 goals in Spanish top-tier football after turning 36.

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, the former Borussia Dortmund star has overtaken the Real Madrid legend on this list. Lewandowski has been in stellar form this season, scoring 38 and assisting three goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

He's also the top scorer of La Liga this season with 25 goals, three more than Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in second. Lewandowski has scored in eight out of Barca's last nine La Liga matches.

Barcelona star makes huge claim after team's 4-1 victory over Girona

FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

After Barcelona's 4-1 victory over Girona on Sunday, Spanish defender Eric Garcia claimed that every remaining game of the season is a 'final' for the Catalonia side. Garcia started the match for Hansi Flick's first as a defensive midfielder, maintaining a passing accuracy of 94% and winning two duels.

Ad

After the match, he said (via X/@BarcaTimes):

"From now on, every match is a final."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hansi Flick's side is currently on a nine-match winning streak in La Liga and their last defeat came in December 2024. La Blaugrana are first in La Liga with 66 points in 29 matches.

They are three points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid, who have secured 19 wins this season in Spanish top-tier football. Next up, Hansi Flick's side will travel to Madrid to face Atletico in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday, April 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback