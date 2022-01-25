Robert Lewandowski 'continues to maintain faith' he'll secure Real Madrid move this summer: Reports

Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski is hopeful of a move to Real Madrid in the summer, according to El Espanol.

The striker has previously been linked with the Spanish giants but their focus is currently on signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. However, fresh reports suggest Lewandowski hasn't given up on his dream of gracing the fabled white colors of Madrid.

His current contract runs until June 2023 and so far he hasn't penned a new deal, with the Bavarians also showing a relaxed approach.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer has also expressed doubts over his contract extension. This is despite them tying Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman to a new deal this season. He recently confirmed that the club is currently looking to renew the terms of many of their players, though their prolific goalscorer isn't on the agenda.

Lewandowski hopes to achieve a move similar to Toni Kroos, who joined Real Madrid in 2014, a year before his Bayern contract was up.

Roped in for a meager €25 million, the German went on to cement his place in the club's starting XI. He has played a crucial role in all their silverware success since then.

The aforesaid Pole also has similar ambitions, with his blistering run of form suggesting he's still got a few years at the top despite being 33 right now.

The former Borussia Dortmund ace, after all, has struck 23 league goals in 20 appearances this season. This is the highest in the Bundesliga as well as in all of Europe's top five leagues.

Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has also been in contact with a few clubs this season trying to broker a deal, although nothing came through.

A key summer for Lewandowski and Real Madrid

Real Madrid have prioritized signing Mbappe this summer with their focus on the future. But it will be hard to ignore Lewandowski's desire considering he's one of the best in the business right now.

His arrival would also unite him with another in-form striker right now, Karim Benzema. However, the Frenchman will have to revert to his previous, more-supportive role as he was during Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Madrid. The Frenchman dropped back to create space for the Portuguese or draw defenders away from him to clear the way for the No. 7.

With the Pole also having a similar hunger for goals, Benzema will have to give up being the focal point of his side once again and play in the former's shadow.

