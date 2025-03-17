Robert Lewandowski equals impressive Lionel Messi achievement at Barcelona after scoring in comeback win over Atletico 

With his goal against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday (March 16), Barcelona veteran Robert Lewandowski equaled an impressive Lionel Messi record. The Catalans pulled off a major comeback from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

After Julian Alvarez (45') and Alexander Sorloth (70') gave the home team a 2-0 lead, Robert Lewandowski kick-started Barcelona's comeback. The Polish superstar pulled off an incredible finish with a volley on the turn, making it 2-1 in the 72nd minute. Two goals from Ferran Torres off the bench (78' and 90+8') and Lamine Yamal's stoppage-time strike (90+2') pulled off the comeback for the Catalans.

Robert Lewandowski's latest strike against Atletico Madrid saw him reach 35 goals (40 outings) across competitions for Barcelona this season. According to GOAL, the Pole became the first Barca player since Lionel Messi in 2020-21 to reach that number. Messi scored 38 goals in 47 games across competitions for La Blaugrana in the 2020-21 campaign, which was his final season with his boyhood side.

Robert Lewandowski has been in exceptional form for Barca this season. He is leading the LaLiga Pichichi race with 22 goals off 26 games. 13 of his 22 league goals have come in away games. No other player in the division has more than 10 away goals.

"That completely changed the game" - Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski opens up on spearheading their 4-2 comeback against Atletico Madrid

In the post-match press conference, Robert Lewandowski opened up about how his first goal against Atletico Madrid changed the trajectory of the game. The Polish superstar explained (via Barca Universal):

"I think it was just a minute or two after we conceded the second goal, and I managed to score, and that completely changed the game. It was a difficult moment for us as a team, but as soon as we scored the first goal, we spoke among ourselves and said, "Come on guys, we have a chance, we have to score the second goal and win the game."

Lewandowski added:

"Of course, facing Atletico Madrid, especially here at their stadium, was never easy, but we played brilliantly until the end, and now we return to Barcelona with three valuable points."

La Blaugrana are currently 60 points strong off 27 games at the top of the LaLiga table with a game in hand. Following the international break, Barca will return to face Girona in the league (March 30) before clashing against Atletico Madrid once again in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg. They drew 4-4 in the first leg.

