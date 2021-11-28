Robert Lewandowski finishes third in the race for 2021 Ballon d'Or - top-three standings revealed: Reports

Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol reported that Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has narrowly edged Robert Lewandowski for second place in the Ballon d'Or vote. This comes despite the Bayern Munich striker being expected to win in many quarters.

Bayern Munich’s Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski, has reportedly come third in the voting for this year's Ballon d'Or. He was overtaken by Karim Benzema in second place and the winner Lionel Messi.

If these reports are true, Robert Lewandowski will be left disappointed during the announcement of the winner of the accolade next Monday.

Lewandowski has enjoyed his best calendar year in football, basically scoring for fun across the last two seasons. He broke Gerd Muller’s long standing goal tally of 40 goals in a 38-match Bundesliga season in 2020-21. This was a record so unbelievable on its own that many experts didn’t think it could even be replicated.

Lewandowski, now 33, has managed to continue his stellar form into this new season of football. The Polish striker has already scored an outrageous 25 goals in 19 games for Bayern this season across all competitions.

Karim Benzema, reportedly in second place in the Ballon d'Or, has had an incredible year as well. He returned to the French national team and helped Les Bleus to a 2021 Nations League crown. The forward is also enjoying his most productive opening to a La Liga campaign. He has scored a dizzying 10 goals in his last 12 appearances for Real Madrid this season.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Karim Benzema is now the only player in football history to score 2 goals in the same second. Karim Benzema is now the only player in football history to score 2 goals in the same second. https://t.co/fdQU9ykltJ

There was little surprise from Pedrerol on who he believes will bag a record seventh Ballon d'Or crown on Tuesday: Lionel Messi.

Lewandowski must win Ballon d'Or: Julian Nagelsmann

SpVgg Greuther Fürth v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

According to Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, Lewandowski has become better and is currently the best striker in the world. The German coach also noted that no other player was more deserving of the Ballon d'Or than Lewandowski. He said:

"Today he is even better after he changed his game and turned into a playing spearhead. These changes made him heading for new shores. A single defender can't take that load on his shoulders. I can't think of anyone else deserving the award like he does after he over the past years continuously delivered goals. That is what makes him a special one. He is without any doubt the World's best striker."

