Robert Lewandowski could be handed three-match ban for gesture after Barcelona red card - Reports

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski could reportedly be banned for up to three matches for his gesture towards the referee following his red card against CA Osasuna on 8 November.

The Poland international was shown a yellow card in the 11th minute for a rather crude challenge on right-back Nacho Vidal. He was then deemed guilty of whacking David Garcia in the face with an elbow 20 minutes later.

Lewandowski was shown a second yellow card and given his marching orders, which entails a further one-match ban. While walking off the pitch, he touched the tip of his nose with his index figure, which is considered an arrogant gesture in Poland.

The former Bayern Munich striker then pointed his thumb towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano while walking off the field. This, according to the COPE network (h/t Sport), could increase Lewandowski's suspension to three games.

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski is sent off in the first half against Osasuna after picking up two yellow cards in 19 minutes Robert Lewandowski is sent off in the first half against Osasuna after picking up two yellow cards in 19 minutes 👋 https://t.co/pfp7PzeTjS

Barca did not pay the price for the Pole's red card and staged a heroic comeback from 1-0 down.

Garcia's sixth-minute opener meant Barca went into half-time 1-0 down, with substitute Gerard Pique arguing with the referee after the whistle had blown. He was subsequently sent off for arguing with the referee in what was his last game in Barcelona's dugout.

Nevertheless, second-half goals from Pedri and Raphinha meant Barcelona walked away 2-1 winners on the night. As of now, Lewandowski is set to miss his side's La Liga clash against Espanyol at Camp Nou on 31 December.

However, he could miss the away league game against Atletico Madrid on 8 January if his ban is extended. Barca will play against Real Betis in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final four days later.

Xavi proud of Barcelona's comeback win vs Osasuna despite Robert Lewandowski red card

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona are a different team when this midfield trio plays together 🤩 Barcelona are a different team when this midfield trio plays together 🤩 https://t.co/afbQ0iBg1B

Manager Xavi Hernandez would have been a pleased man on the touchline after seeing his team mount a heroic second-half comeback against Osasuna.

With no UEFA Champions League football to look forward to this season, La Liga will be Barca's priority. Speaking after the full-time whistle, Xavi said (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

"I am really proud of the team, of the family that we are inside the dressing room. Everything was against us today: the refereeing decisions, the goal, going down to 10. We were intelligent. We took our moments well and were clinical with the chances we had.

Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday (8 November), which saw Barcelona open up a five-point gap at the top of the table. Xavi's side have, however, played one more game than Los Blancos.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes