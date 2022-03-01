Robert Lewandowski instructs agent to speed up options to sign for Real Madrid - Reports

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly asked his agent Pini Zahavi to secure a move to Real Madrid as soon as possible. The Poland international, who is widely regarded as the best player in the world right now, is out of contract in 2023.

Bayern have repeatedly iterated their desire to keep their striker at the club, but haven’t yet been able to get him to sign an extension. The player is reportedly looking for a new challenge and wants to secure a move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the summer itself.

Spanish newspaper AS reports that Lewandowski is not prioritizing renewing a contract with the Bavarians. He threatened to leave the Allianz Arena last summer itself but the club blocked his efforts. So, this time, the Pole is looking to strike pre-emptively and has asked Zahavi to speed up options to sign for Los Blancos.

The report also claims that the relationship between the player’s agent and the Bundesliga champions is cold, which could complicate renewal talks. Following David Alaba’s free transfer to Real Madrid last summer, the agent and the club had a fallout, and they still aren’t seeing eye-to-eye.

The six-time Champions League winners also have to worry about the renewals of Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller, who’re also out of contract in 2023.

Stable as they are, even Bayern cannot afford to lose three of their stalwarts in quick succession. However, before attempting to renew Lewandowski’s contract, the club would probably need to start rebuilding the bridge with the player’s agent, Pini Zahavi.

Real Madrid are not prioritizing signing Robert Lewandowski

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly not too eager to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. They are currently focused on Kylian Mbappe and are trying to wrap up the transfer as soon as possible.They will next go for Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland, but only if the player remains adamant about a move this summer. If not, they will go for the Norwegian in 2023.

If Los Blancos miss out on Haaland, they could turn their attention towards 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski. The player’s willingness to move to Madrid and contract situation could make the transfer a lot lighter on Los Merengues’ pocket. The report suggests Bayern Munich could end up selling their star player for as little as €50 million.

