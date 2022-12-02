Robert Lewandowski reveals what he told PSG superstar Lionel Messi after Poland's loss against Argentina

Poland international Robert Lewandowski has revealed what he told Lionel Messi after their loss to Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday (November 30).

The Albiceleste beat the Eagles 2-0 in their final Group C game, following which the two stars were seen exchanging a few words. Lewandowski has now revealed what he told the former Barcelona ace (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We talked a bit; it was fun. I told Messi that I was playing more defensively than usual - but sometimes that’s what the team needs."

During the game, though, Messi and Lewandowski were involved in a heated moment after the Polish captain had fouled his Argentine counterpart. He offered to shake hands in a gesture of apology, but Messi was not interested, ignoring him completely.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski shared a moment after the final whistle Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski shared a moment after the final whistle 🇦🇷🇵🇱 https://t.co/zR8joPJtlJ

However, after the game, the players appeared to bury the hatchet, as they were seen shaking hands and talking to each other. Messi, though, refused to reveal what was said between the two when he was pressed about it. He said (via Mirror):

“Nothing happened. I have been taught that everything that happens on the pitch remains on the pitch, like in the dressing room. The things that we say to each other in private will never come out of me.”

All eyes were on Messi and Lewandowski before the game, which brought together two of the most prolific scorers of the last decade together. They have played against each other a few times at club level, but this was their first meeting at a major tournament.

Neither player scored, but Messi still had the last laugh, as his side prevailed 2-0, courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez. Messi, incidentally, missed a first-half penalty.

The win meant Argentina emerged Group C winners, while Poland also reached the round of 16 as the runners-up, making their first appearance in the World Cup knockouts since 1986.

Argentina face Australia in last 16 while Poland face France

Argentina were rewarded for winning Group C with a seemingly winnable fixture against Australia in the Round of 16 on Saturday (December 3). Although the Socceroos deserve credit for progressing from a group featuring France and Denmark, it's still tough to see them pull off an upset against Argentina.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🍿 POLAND vs. FRANCE and AUSTRALIA vs. ARGENTINA in the Round of 16 POLAND vs. FRANCE and AUSTRALIA vs. ARGENTINA in the Round of 16 👀🍿 https://t.co/0CwblZe8YD

Poland, meanwhile, were handed a tough draw against reigning champions France in their bid to reach the quarterfinals. The Eagles will be relying on their ace striker Robert Lewandowski on Sunday to work his magic up front in hopes of pulling off a huge upset.

