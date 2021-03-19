Robert Lewandowski says one player cannot be singled out as the greatest of all time

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has explained that no single player can be put on a pedestal as the world’s greatest player of all time.

In the last decade or so, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have constantly divided fans on the topic of the greatest player of all time.

Even former players and managers have weighed in with their opinions, but Lewandowski, who is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or this year, feels every elite player has his time at the top.

“There isn't a single player who can be singled out. Players shape epochs. It used to be you [Matthaus],” Lewandowski told Lothar Matthaus for Bild.

"The last 10, 15 years Messi, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho. Previously, the Brazilian striker Ronaldo.

"There are always extraordinary talents, appearances that simply convey fun in football. World stars manage to make difficult things appear easy and simple," Robert Lewandowski explained.

Robert Lewandowski on track to lift the Ballon d’Or ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Many Bundesliga and Bayern Munich fans were unhappy that the Ballon d’Or award was not awarded to anyone in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 39 goals in 35 games in all competitions this season. He is by far the most prolific player in Europe’s top five leagues. Erling Håland is second on 31 goals pic.twitter.com/2EGQBqmMv3 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 18, 2021

Lewandowski was odds on favourite to win it before the announcement. But the Polish international is well on track to win it ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi this year.

The forward has scored an incredible 32 goals in just 24 Bundesliga games and has helped Bayern Munich to the Champions League quarter-finals with five goals in Europe as well.

No attacker has come close to Robert Lewandowski’s goal-scoring feats this season. Considering how well Bayern Munich are doing at the moment, it’s likely they will win silverware again under Hansi Flick.

Should they lift the Bundesliga and Champions League again, Robert Lewandowski’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or will only increase.

Robert Lewandowski's shooting this season continues to astound me.



Look at that red dotted line. He can either tap in a drilled cross or pull it back on the edge of the box and tuck the ball into one of the corners. pic.twitter.com/ln3Ak1S5AA — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) March 19, 2021

Luka Modric is the only player to have broken the trend to win the Ballon d’Or ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi since 2007, and that could once again change later this year.

No Polish player has ever lifted the Ballon d’Or and Robert Lewandowski could potentially make a bit of history if he gets his hand on the award.