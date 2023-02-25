Robert Lewandowski was 'very angry' with Barcelona teammate and voiced his frustration - Reports

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was reportedly 'very angry' towards the end of their Europa League loss to Manchester United. After he scored a penalty to give his team a 1-0 lead, the Red Devils came back in the second half to win 2-1 and send the Blaugrana crashing out of Europe.

— @fansjavimiguel Lewandowski was very angry at the end of the game against Man United, as he had the chance to score the equaliser but Ansu Fati headed first. After the match, Lewandowski went to Jordi Alba to explain that he was disappointed with what Fati did. ❗Lewandowski was very angry at the end of the game against Man United, as he had the chance to score the equaliser but Ansu Fati headed first. After the match, Lewandowski went to Jordi Alba to explain that he was disappointed with what Fati did.— @fansjavimiguel https://t.co/g4TYySHvki

According to a report by Diario AS journalist Javier Miguel, the Polish international was furious at full-time after Ansu Fati came in the way of a glorious chance to equalize the tie. Late in stoppage time, Ferran Torres delivered a cross into the box aimed towards Lewandowski but the youngster took the chance himself, only to put it wide.

The report also added that after the match ended, Lewandowski went to Ferran Torres to explain to him the gestures he makes while he intends to receive a cross. He also spoke to one of the team captains, Jordi Alba, expressing bewilderment at Fati's actions.

Further, the report mentions that the striker confronted Fati in the dressing room, explaining how it was a much better chance for the No 9 to finish it off. He later gave some valuable advice to the 20-year-old, asking him to pay more attention to the play. He insisted that Fati had to manage his 'anxiety to score goals' in a way that would not hurt the team.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. A similar misunderstanding occurred between the pair against Real Betis in the league earlier this month, when Fati came in the way of a quick give-and-go between Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde, only to send his header wide.

Barcelona will next face Almeria in La Liga on Sunday (February 25) as they look to increase their grip on the top spot in the table.

Barcelona winger to make rare start

Ferran Torres is expected to start against Almeria.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is set to hand winger Ferran Torres a rare start as they prepare to face relegation-threatened Almeria in La Liga. The 22-year-old, who has endured a tough season, is set to be rewarded for his good performances against Cadiz and Manchester United.

Journalist Toni Juanmarti reported that Torres will be part of Barca's frontline against Almeria. With Ansu Fati suffering an injury in training, Ousmane Dembele yet to recover from his setback and Raphinha having a poor last outing, the Spaniard will make just his eighth start this season.

Torres has five goals and one assist for Barcelona in 29 appearances this season.

