Robert Lewandowski does not want two Barcelona stars in the starting XI - Reports

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski appears to be unhappy after the Catalan giants were eliminated from the Europa League following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday.

It has been claimed that the Polish forward wants the club to make a couple of important changes to their squad.

According to a report from Spanish outlet El Nacional, Robert Lewandowski has started to feel a lack of connection with some of his teammates. The player is said to be particularly unhappy with rising forward Ansu Fati and fellow summer signing Franck Kessie.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Lewandowski finished yesterday's match upset & angry, as he was denied the opportunity to equalise in the last minute by Fati, who took the header, when he had an open goal from Ferran's cross. Robert spoke to Ansu & told him that this has happened before.

[🎖️] Lewandowski finished yesterday's match upset & angry, as he was denied the opportunity to equalise in the last minute by Fati, who took the header, when he had an open goal from Ferran's cross. Robert spoke to Ansu & told him that this has happened before. @fansjavimiguel [🎖️] 🚨 Lewandowski finished yesterday's match upset & angry, as he was denied the opportunity to equalise in the last minute by Fati, who took the header, when he had an open goal from Ferran's cross. Robert spoke to Ansu & told him that this has happened before.@fansjavimiguel [🎖️] https://t.co/zgbSu1EqVO

Recall that it was reported that the former Bayern Munich sharpshooter reproached Fati for stealing a shot he was meant to take as Barcelona tried to get an equalizer in the dying minutes of their clash with Manchester United.

For Kessie, it is simply because the midfielder couldn't establish a decent connection with the striker on the pitch amid his slow adaptation at Camp Nou.

It is indeed very easy to see why Robert Lewandowski could be frustrated with Ansu Fati and Franck Kessie. Both players have failed to impress with their performances this season and only got the opportunity to play due to Pedri and Pablo Gavi's absence.

The former missed the return fixture at Old Trafford after picking up a knock in the first leg back at Camp Nou. The latter, meanwhile, couldn't feature in the decider due to suspension.

While Pedri continues with his recovery from injury, we could see Gavi back in the squad this weekend. Barcelona will take on Almeria in a vital away-from-home fixture in La Liga on Sunday, and the young midfielder is expected to start the game.

barcacentre @barcacentre Lewandowski: "When I'm angry, it has a positive effect on me, it motivates me more." Lewandowski: "When I'm angry, it has a positive effect on me, it motivates me more."

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana will also be hoping that their injured players, including Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, will return in time for their highly anticipated clash with Real Madrid.

The two clubs will face each other in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu next Thursday.

Robert Lewandowski's numbers for Barcelona so far this season

It's been a fine start to life for the striker at Barcelona.

The iconic striker has established himself as a pivotal figure at Camp Nou following his arrival in the summer transfer window. Thanks to his efforts, the Catalan giants now have a reliable figure to rely on in front of goal.

So far this season, Robert Lewandowski has made 30 appearances for Barca across all competitions, recording an impressive 25 goals and six assists to his name.

This includes 15 goals in 19 La Liga games, five goals in the Champions League, as well as five goals and one assist in other domestic competitions.

It is worth noting that the Polish striker has already won his first honor in the Blaugrana colors, scoring once as Xavi's men beat Real Madrid 3-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Poll : 0 votes