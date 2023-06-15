"Rodri for the Ballon d'Or", "Let's all laugh at Italy" - Twitter reacts as Spain defeats Italy 2-1 in Nations League semi-final

Spain managed to earn a 2-1 win against Italy in the UEFA Nations League semi-final and progressed to the final as a result. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the clash at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in the Netherlands unfold.

Luis de la Fuente won the third game of his second stint as La Roja managed a win over Italy. He has now won two and lost one.

Yeremy Pino opened the scoring with only three minutes on the clock. Ciro Immobile restored parity when he struck home from the penalty spot in the 11th minute of the match. Joselu regained the advantage for La Roja in the 88th minute.

The Espanyol striker, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, got the winner. Fans reacted on Twitter, with a section of them hailing Manchester City midfielder Rodri. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Rodri for the Ballon d'or lets gooo."

Another fan claimed:

"LETS ALL LAUGH AT ITALY."

Spain will take on Croatia in the final, who defeated the Netherlands 4-2 in extra time to seal their birth. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched Spain vs. Italy play out in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals:

Spain midfielder Rodri's performance against Italy by the numbers

Rodri played the full 90 minutes against Italy. The Spain international recently scored the winner in the UEFA Champions League final to help Manchester City win the treble this past season.

His performance against Italy was once again up to the mark. Rodri completed 104 passes and made an impressive four key passes. He also won two ground duels during the 90 minutes that he was on the pitch.

It was a spectacular display from the Spaniard considering the player has gone through a tough season. Against Croatia, who have the likes of Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, winning the midfield battle will be important for La Roja and Rodri can help them.

