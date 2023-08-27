"Rodri is City's best player", "Aren't as good" - Twitter reacts as Manchester City score late goal to clinch victory over Sheffield United

Fans have reacted to Manchester City's hard-fought victory against Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Sunday (August 27).

Pep Guardiola's men secured a late winner away to maintain their perfect start to the 2023-24 season. Norwegian striker Erling Haaland made amends for his first-half penalty miss, by opening the scoring for Manchester City in the 63rd minute.

The home side fought back and grabbed an equalizer in the 85th minute through right-back Jayden Bogle. However, City responded to clinch a late winner via Spanish midfielder Rodri in the 88th minute.

The goal happens to be Rodri's second of the season and sends City to the top of the league summit. Fans on Twitter were quick to react to the Cityzens' performance against Sheffield United.

One fan suggested that the game showed that Guardiola's men aren't as dominant as they were last season:

"This game showed that city aren’t as good as last season .

Another fan was quick to hail match-winner Rodri as the Cityzens best player so far:

"Rodri is City's best player.

Check out other reactions from fans on Twitter after City's win over Sheffield:

Manchester City have now picked three wins out of their opening three Premier League games, making them the only team with a perfect start thus far. Next up for the Cityzens will be a home game against Fulham on Saturday (September 2).

Why wasn't Pep Guardiola on the sidelines for Manchester City against Sheffield United?

City fans had an unfamiliar face dish out instructions for their team against Sheffield United earlier today in assistant manager Juanma Lillo.

He was handed the responsibility of giving out instructions to the team in the absence of manager Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish tactician is recovering after undergoing surgery for a minor back problem. The surgery was carried out by Spanish physician Dr. Mireia Illueca.

A statement released by Manchester City, via their official club website read:

"Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem. The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona."

The win over Sheffield marked Guardiola's 200th Premier League win in 269 games, making him the quickest to reach the milestone.