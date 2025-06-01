Rodrygo makes Real Madrid decision amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea - Reports 

Arsenal and Chelsea target Rodrygo has made a significant decision regarding his future. According to a report by Marca, the Brazilian forward has informed Real Madrid, specifically President Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez, that he wants to continue at the club.

Real Madrid has supported the Brazilian since they recognize his potential, but his dip in form has been a source of concern, as he recorded just 13 goals and 10 assists across 50 appearances last season. As a result, Los Blancos have asked for a response from him, notably gestures indicating that he can quickly reacquaint himself with the club's dynamics.

Recently, there were rumors about Rodrygo leaving the club, with potential interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. While Arsenal wants to enhance their attacking options and increase fluidity up front, Chelsea is searching for both a striker and a winger.

The Gunners have players like Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka in their attack. However, Martinelli's inconsistent 2024-25 season, where he recorded 10 goals and six assists across 51 games, is thought to be one of the reasons for their search for a new winger.

Arteta deploys Martinelli on the left, Saka on the right, and Trossard in a central role. With Rodrygo's arrival, they could have established a more potent frontline.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson was Chelsea's main forward in the previous season; however, his goal drought, where he failed to score in the Premier League between December 15, 2024, and April 26, 2025, became a concern for Enzo Maresca. To address their goal-scoring issues, they recently signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. However, adding a new winger alongside Delap would improve their chances of winning major accolades.

Chelsea player reportedly dumps move to Arsenal

According to a report by Mirror, Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, who plays for Strasbourg on loan from Chelsea, has turned down a move to Arsenal. Santos, who joined the Blues in January 2023, has not played a single game for the club and has spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest (due to a denied work permit at the Blues), and now at Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

The report states there have been suggestions that the Blues could generate revenue by selling him for £50 million. Arsenal was actively pursuing his signature earlier in the season, but now he has decided to stay at Stamford Bridge. He said (via Mirror):

"Everyone knows about my love, my desire to play for Chelsea. Enzo Maresca was very sincere with me. I went to Strasbourg to get minutes. Now we’ll see how it goes at the Club World Cup."

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has reportedly influenced this decision by assuring him of a potential involvement in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Boehly mentioned:

"We are laser focused on the Club World Cup. We have some players that are joining us (like) Andrey Santos. We are really excited about him and what he can add to the squad."

However, with Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, and even Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall present in central midfield, it remains to be seen how Maresca utilizes the former Vasco da Gama player.

