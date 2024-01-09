Rodrygo picks Fede Valverde’s key quality as he chooses skill he wants from Real Madrid teammates 

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has picked his teammate Fede Valverde's shooting ability as one trait he would like from his Los Blancos teammates.

Rodrygo, 23, has 48 goals and 38 assists in 191 games across competitions since his first-team debut in the 2019-20 season. That includes 11 goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions this term.

Meanwhile, the slightly older Valverde, 25, has been with Los Blancos since the 2018-19. Since then, the midfielder has racked up 230 appearances across competitions, contributing 19 goals and 18 assists. He has scored just once and assisted thrice in 26 games across competitions this season, though.

Although the Uruguayan isn't a prolific goalscorer, as evidenced by his aforementioned numbers, he does have a mean shot from distance. Rodrygo made note of that as one attribute from a Los Blancos teammate that he would like to have (as per Madrid Xtra):

“Fede Valverde’s shooting”

Expand Tweet

Rodrygo and Fede Valverde have been key first-team players for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who are atop the La Liga standings after 19 games, ahead of second-placed Girona on goal difference.

Los Blancos have also fared well in other competitions. They registered a 'perfect' group stage campaign in the UEFA Champions League - winning all six games - to book a Round-of-16 meeting next month with RB Leipzig.

In midweek, Ancelotti's side commenced their Copa del Rey title defence with a 3-1 win at Arandina on Sunday (January 7).

What's next for Rodrygo and Fede Valverde's Real Madrid?

Rodrygo Goes

Rordrgo and Real Madrid will next be in action in the Spanish Super Cup. They take on arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in the first semifinal in Riyadh on Wednesday (January 10).

It's pertinent to note that Los Blancos' only defeat of the season - which came in the league - came against Atletico. They went down 3-1 at the home of their cross-town rivals in September.

Real Madrid made the Super Cup final last year, losing 3-1 to Barcelona in the Saudi Arabian capital. They had beaten Valencia 4-3 on penalties in the semifinal after a 1-1 draw.