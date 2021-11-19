‘Roll up the sleeves and get the job done’ - Cristiano Ronaldo determined to prove point for Manchester United

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo posted a determined message on Instagram earlier today ahead of the Red Devils’ trip to Watford’s Vicarage Road Stadium.

Manchester United have won just one of their last six Premier League matches. The victory came against a hapless Tottenham Hotspur side that responded by sacking manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The losses have included embarrassments against Liverpool and Manchester City in addition to one against Aston Villa. During the Aston Villa match, Manchester United registered 28 shots on goal but scored zero goals.

Earlier this week, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was reported to have gone to Norway to be with his family. Some Manchester United players were allowed to go abroad to be with their families as well. It was a move that came under scrutiny from fans in recent days.

Cristiano Ronaldo started both of Portugal’s recent qualifiers but could not score a goal. He came close against Ireland but the match ended in a 0-0 draw. After a 2-1 loss to Serbia, Portugal will now have to go through the playoffs to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Regardless, Ronaldo has now expressed his desire to lead Manchester United back to form. In a recent post, he claimed it was time Manchester United rolled up their sleeves to chase their goals for the season.

Here is the post:

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Manchester United to focus on their goals, but what are they now?

At the start of the season, Manchester United fans were optimistic of seeing their team finally mount a real title challenge. Paul Scholes claimed United had a better defense than Chelsea. Scholes believed they had all the tools they need to compete with the best of English football this season.

Within three months of the season, optimism has turned to frustration, and most fans have called for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked. Paul Scholes has gone quiet about this matter. Meanwhile Rio Ferdinand and Roy Keane have also come close to accepting that the Red Devils might need a change of manager.

With so many issues being talked about, Ole will know that he must start by lifting his players. He will have to make them believe that they can perform at high levels for Manchester United again. Club captain Harry Maguire recently became the highest scoring defender for England but has looked horrible at regular intervals for United this season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has looked uncomfortable in his dynamic right-back role. Meanwhile Luke Shaw, one of United’s best players last season, has looked defensively inept.

Questions have been raised with respect to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team selection. Donny Van De Beek, Jesse Lingard and Jason Sancho have hardly had any game time. These are all factors that are bound to result in even more pressure on the manager’s job.

Old Trafford started the season with a lot of excitement. Cristiano Ronaldo’s return was hailed as a grand homecoming of the messiah. The team was expected to compete for all titles this season. Ronaldo was expected to have the kind of effect only seen before from the likes of Eric Cantona and Robin Van Persie.

But for now, trophies look like a distant dream. The task at hand appears to be to look like a team again. This is something Manchester United have shown little evidence of being able to do in the last month and a half.

Edited by Aditya Singh