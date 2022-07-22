"Rolling the dice stuff" – Gary Neville sums up Barcelona's situation as La Liga giants make new announcement

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has expressed his views after Barcelona announced the sale of an additional 15% of their La Liga television rights to a US-based investment firm.

On Friday (July 22), the Catalan giants announced that Sixth Street, a strategic investment firm, is set to receive 25% of the club's La Liga television rights for the next 25 years. Earlier in June, the firm had announced the acquisition of 10% of the club's La Liga television rights.

Taking to Twitter, Neville opined about the deal. He said:

"Why are @FCBarcelona still pursuing the Super League? This is why! A desperate club £1.2bn in debt selling future revenue streams to spend on players today in the “Hope” it pays off! Rolling the dice stuff this with a giant of a club."

According to The Guardian, Barcelona are currently dealing with major financial issues. Club president Joan Laporta revealed last August that the debt stood at €1.35 billion.

To facilitate a squad refresh in the ongoing transfer window, the La Liga outfit have decided to sell their television rights to receive an immediate cash injection. The club have already spent €107.6 million on player transfers this summer.

So far, the Xavi Hernandez-coached side have already secured the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Pablo Torre. The club are also close to adding Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to their ranks, as per Gerard Romero.

Barcelona are also hopeful of signing Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is also on the club's radar.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong is reportedly reluctant to depart the club this summer due to a deferred salary payment worth €20 million.

Raphinha made a dream debut for Barcelona

Earlier this month, Barcelona secured Brazilian forward Raphinha from Leeds United in a deal worth up to €64.6 million. The Blaugrana were locked in a tussle with Chelsea for over a month before the 25-year-old decided to sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

After completing the formalities, Raphinha traveled with his new club to the United States for their pre-season preparations. He marked his debut for the Blaugrana with a goal and two assists in the 6-0 pre-season friendly win over Inter Miami in Florida on July 19.

Raphinha rose to fame over the past two seasons with his agile dribbling and clinical finishing. During his time in England, he registered 17 goals and 12 assists in 65 Premier League appearances.

