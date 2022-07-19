La Liga star books an appointment with real estate agency in Barcelona as transfer deal edges closer: Reports

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is reportedly on the hunt for a new house in Barcelona, amid speculation linking him with a move to the Catalan giants.

Kounde, who has two years left on his current deal at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, has been the talk of the town this summer. While Chelsea have reignited their past interest in the player, Barcelona are also rumored to be interested in the player.

A quick and agile centre-back with an eye for a pass, Kounde has been a stalwart in Sevilla's backline since his arrival from Bordeaux for €25 million in 2019. During the 2021-22 season, he registered three goals and one assist in 44 appearances.

According to Gerard Romero, Kounde's entourage has an appointment scheduled for July 21 with a real estate agency in Barcelona. The journalist (via BU) also claimed that the centre-back has already agreed to a four-year contract with the Blaugrana.

As per the report, Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has been in constant touch with his Sevilla counterpart Monchi. Both the clubs are closing in on finalizing a €55 million deal for Kounde.

Earlier this month, the Blaugrana secured the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. The club are also close to completing the signings of Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, as per MARCA.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets heaps praise on new signing Robert Lewandowski

Earlier last week, Barcelona agreed on the transfer of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for an initial fee of €45 million. During a pre-season press conference, Blaugrana captain Sergio Busquets lauded the new signing. He said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo:

"Lewandowski's arrival means a lot. He is a world-class player, a goalscorer. He scores a lot of goals and that is very important. He will bring enthusiasm and work and we will help him adapt as best as possible."

He added:

"At the media and name level, he may be the best signing in La Liga. Hopefully, we'll say it when the season is over. It will mean that he will have done well individually and collectively."

Lewandowski registered 344 goals and 72 assists in 375 matches across all competitions for Bayern Munich. He also helped them lift 19 trophies, including eight Bundesliga titles and one UEFA Champions League crown.

