Romain Saiss snubs Lionel Messi as he names surprise choice for FIFA The Best men’s player award 

Besiktas defender and Morocco captain Romain Saiss left Lionel Messi out from his shortlist for FIFA The Best Men's Player award. Saiss instead cast his votes for fellow countryman Achraf Hakimi alongside Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

An expert panel constructed by FIFA determined the initial nominations for each category, based on the players' performances between 8 August 2021 and 18 December 2022.

A voting process ensued, which involved inputs from media representatives, national team captains, national team coaches and the general public. These votes narrowed down the nominations from each category to three finalists, and the winners were revealed on 27 February in an award ceremony.

Having previously won in 2019, Lionel Messi won his second FIFA The Best Men's Player award. The Paris Saint-Germain star has had a brilliant season, scoring 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 appearances for Les Parisiens.

Messi was also instrumental as his seven goals and three assists lifted Argentina to their third World Cup triumph in 2022. He also received the Golden Ball trophy at the tournament.

Achraf Hakimi was also a key part as Morocco made an unlikely semi-final run in the World Cup. Alongside Saiss, Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, the PSG man was influential as the African nation proceeded to the semi-finals before losing to France.

Hakimi had a notable moment in the World Cup Round of 16 during the penalty shootout against Spain. He stepped up to take the team's fourth spot-kick and coolly executed a Panenka to send the former champions home.

Hakimi has four goals and five assists this season for the Ligue 1 giants.

Aston Villa's Emi wins FIFA The Best Goalkeeper of the Year

The Argentinian took home the trophy for the Best Goalkeeper

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez took home FIFA The Best Goalkeeper of the Year award in the ceremony conducted on 27 February in Paris. The Argentina star was instrumental as La Albiceleste won their third World Cup in history in 2022.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid and Yassine Bounou of Sevilla were nominated alongside Martinez. The 30-year-old has developed a reputation as a strong penalty saver, known for getting into his opponent's heads.

He made a bunch of vital saves as Argentina won the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022. He also won the Golden Glove trophy for the best goalkeeper in the World Cup.

