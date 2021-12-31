"Roman Abramovich won't be happy" - Glen Johnson warns Tuchel about Chelsea situation

Former Chelsea player Glen Johnson fears club owner Roman Abramovich won't be too happy with Thomas Tuchel after their latest results.

Having started the season strongly, the Blues have dropped a lot of points lately. They have drawn thrice in their last four games to fall eight points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

On Sunday, they risk losing more ground in the title race as Chelsea host fellow contenders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel arrived at Chelsea in January this year and led them to the Champions League title. However, he could face serious consequences if results don't improve, according to Johnson.

B/R Football @brfootball FT: Chelsea 1-1 Brighton



Chelsea drop two more points in the title race after conceding a 91st minute equalizer 🙃 FT: Chelsea 1-1 BrightonChelsea drop two more points in the title race after conceding a 91st minute equalizer 🙃 https://t.co/j4YR60272B

While speaking to Boylesports, he said:

"Roman Abramovich won’t be happy if the title race is over in January. So, of course, everyone expected them [to win the title], I even thought they were favourites at the start of the season. So Roman certainly won’t be happy if it doesn’t go down to the wire."

He added:

"There is always pressure in that position, so Tuchel might well be under pressure, but it would be harsh if he gets any sort of criticism."

Tuchel has been blighted by a number of key injuries lately. Reece James and Andreas Christensen joined the ever-growing casualties in their last game against Brighton and Hove Albion. Some players, like Timo Werner, are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

To make matters worse, their No. 1 choice goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, will join up with Senegal ahead of the African Cup of Nations next week.

Tuchel's Champions League success won't be enough to save his Chelsea job

Tuchel is the 13th manager at Chelsea since Abramovich took over in 2003, an indication that things could change swiftly at the club.

He rescued Chelsea last season with a Champions League trophy. But the side's inability to compete in the Premier League title race in the second half of the season could jeopardize his job.

Chelsea started their league campaign brightly, sitting atop the table for several weeks, but that early promise is now quickly waning.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Thomas Tuchel on Premier League title race:



"I would say we never give up nothing because why should we stop the race in the middle of the race. We don't think about this stuff, [we think about] who we play, what we say... we never think about stuff like this." Thomas Tuchel on Premier League title race:"I would say we never give up nothing because why should we stop the race in the middle of the race. We don't think about this stuff, [we think about] who we play, what we say... we never think about stuff like this."

With several key absentees, Tuchel will have to make do with the squad at his disposal.

The upcoming winter transfer window offers Chelsea a glimmer of hope, with the club eyeing a few players to bolster their squad.

Also Read Article Continues below

Either way, Tuchel's tactical acumen will be put through the wringer in January, probably the most defining month of his Chelsea tenure yet.

Edited by Aditya Singh