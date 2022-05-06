Roman Abramovich thrashes rumors about him asking for Chelsea to repay $2 billion loan

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has released a statement quashing rumors that he is about to ask the club to repay a $2 billion loan.

The West London club is up for sale after Abramovich had his assets frozen by the British government following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The club will operate on a special license until May 31.

CBS Sports has reported that a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly has entered a period of exclusivity to complete the takeover of the two-time European champions. The sale will only e permitted to go through on the condition that Abramovich does not receive any of the funds from the sale.

“Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him – such suggestions are entirely false”.



"Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him – such suggestions are entirely false".

Full statement Official statement by Roman Abramovich on the sale of Chelsea Football Club.

However, fears grew when The Guardian reported that Abramovich was about to ask the Blues to return the money that he had lent them, which would put the future of the club in jeopardy.

In a statement released on Chelsea's official website, a spokesperson for the Russian said:

"Mr. Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him - such suggestions are entirely false – as are suggestions that Mr. Abramovich increased the price of the club last minute. As part of Mr. Abramovich’s objective to find a good custodian for Chelsea FC, he has however encouraged each bidder throughout this process to commit investing in the club – including in the academy, women’s team, necessary redevelopment of the stadium as well as maintaining the work of Chelsea Foundation."

"Following sanctions and other restrictions imposed on Mr. Abramovich by the UK since announcing that the club would be sold, the loan has also become subject to EU sanctions, requiring additional approvals. That means that the funds will be frozen and subject to a legal procedure governed by authorities. These funds are still earmarked for the Foundation."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Roman Abramovich has released a statement to clarify that the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea will be gifted to charity and he does NOT want that money back. Roman Abramovich has released a statement to clarify that the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea will be gifted to charity and he does NOT want that money back. https://t.co/as7GLpi1OE

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea ownership issues are impacting plans

The Blues boss has claimed that the club's slow-moving process to sort out the ownership is affecting their summer transfer plans. Tuchel recently said via ESPN:

"You are never fully sure but we would have some targets and we would have for sure contacted some players and found out about their situations. Of course, now our hands are tied. We can still have talks inside the building but we cannot act. The situation is not ideal."

The German boss added:

"The thing for me is that we keep the mentality here in the building, the competitive mentality which was installed over a decade. This is a bit concerning, and hopefully, we can find our way through it."

Never forget that Thomas Tuchel did with 0 signings what Pep Guardiola couldn't with 37 signings.

