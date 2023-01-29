Romario explains why he'd pick himself over Lionel Messi in combined Johan Cruyff-Pep Guardiola dream Barcelona team

Brazilian great Romario picked himself over Lionel Messi in the combined Johan Cruyff vs. Pep Guardiola Barcelona dream team. Both players enjoyed iconic spells at Barca during their respective careers.

Between Andoni Zubizarretta and Victor Valdes, Romario picked the former as the team's goalkeeper. He picked Dani Alves over Albert Ferrer as the team's right-back.

When given the tough choice to choose between Pep Guardiola and Sergio Busquets as the defensive midfielder of his team, Romario picked Guardiola.

He then picked Ronald Koeman over Gerard Pique. Romario also preferred Angel Nadal over Javier Mascherano. He preferred Iniesta over Bakero. While Sergi Barjuan and Eric Abidal were both tremendous left-backs, the former got Romario's nod.

The retired Brazilian striker also picked Stoichkov over David Villa. Xavi was picked by him over Guillermo Amor. He also picked Txiki over Pedro. In the end, the great striker was given the task of choosing between him and Lionel Messi.

Romario picked himself and explained his choice, saying:

"Because we play different positions. In his position, he is the best. In mine, I am better than he is."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Did Romario really pick himself over Messi? Did Romario really pick himself over Messi? 😅 https://t.co/o4iz2imTYO

Romario played 65 games for Barcelona, scoring 39 goals and providing 11 assists. Messi, meanwhile, is widely considered Blaugranas' greatest ever player. He played 778 games, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists.

Journalist claimed Lionel Messi could be set for a return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi of Barcelona Press Conference

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the Catalan club were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Messi is currently in the final year of his PSG contract.

After the culmination of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Fabrizio Romano claimed Messi has a verbal pact in place to extend his stay in the French capital for at least another year.

Gerard Romero, however, has claimed several times since that Messi could make a return to Camp Nou instead of extending his stay at the Parc des Princes.

