"Romelu Lukaku is the best Belgian player of all time" - Fans hail Chelsea superstar's 'immense' performance for Belgium against France

Chelsea fans were on tenterhooks following Romelu Lukaku's performance in Belgium's defeat to France last night in the Nations League semi-final.
Despite making a lively start, Belgium were unable to emerge victorious, with Theo Hernandez scoring an absolute screamer in the 90th minute.
The Red Devils scored the first goal through Yannick Ferreira Carrasco. The 28-year-old wing-back's shot at the near post took a slight deflection before leaving Hugo Lloris in two minds.
Lukaku doubled down on Belgium's lead with a sublime piece of skill, which allowed him to turn away from Lucas Hernandez and beat the French captain with a powerful weak-footed shot.
The Belgian forward scored again in the 86th minute before the goal was ruled offside by the slimmest of margins. It proved to be an extremely expensive decision for Belgium as France took the lead soon after.
Despite the unexpected loss, Chelsea fans were left flabbergasted by Lukaku's performance as he has struggled to find the back of the net regularly at club level.
Here are some of the reactions:
Lukaku's return to Chelsea has given them a huge boost
Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge after seven years this summer and has had a tremendous impact on the team so far. He has managed to add four goals to his tally across nine games in all competitions.
Chelsea have looked a lot more powerful with Lukaku in the side. Chelsea have had to rely on Timo Werner, who despite being involved in a fair share of goals, has looked devoid of any creativity or color during his time in London.
Lukaku's arrival has enabled the German forward to create more space and get into better scoring positions, as was visible in the game against Aston Villa in matchweek four. Werner managed to draw the defenders away from the Belgian prodigy, who was able to score a left-footed banger, helping Chelsea bag a crucial win.
While Lukaku has failed to score in his last few games for the Blues, he has looked extremely dangerous and has made defenders second-guess their positions.
The 28-year-old forward also provides much-needed strength and physicality to the team, which has helped the Blues manage an early lead in the Premier League race. They currently sit at the top of the table, having lost just one game so far to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Chelsea will take on Brentford on October 16 after the international break.
