"Romelu Lukaku is the best Belgian player of all time" - Fans hail Chelsea superstar's 'immense' performance for Belgium against France

Chelsea fans were on tenterhooks following Romelu Lukaku's performance in Belgium's defeat to France last night in the Nations League semi-final.

Despite making a lively start, Belgium were unable to emerge victorious, with Theo Hernandez scoring an absolute screamer in the 90th minute.

The Red Devils scored the first goal through Yannick Ferreira Carrasco. The 28-year-old wing-back's shot at the near post took a slight deflection before leaving Hugo Lloris in two minds.

Belgium v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-final

Lukaku doubled down on Belgium's lead with a sublime piece of skill, which allowed him to turn away from Lucas Hernandez and beat the French captain with a powerful weak-footed shot.

The Belgian forward scored again in the 86th minute before the goal was ruled offside by the slimmest of margins. It proved to be an extremely expensive decision for Belgium as France took the lead soon after.

Despite the unexpected loss, Chelsea fans were left flabbergasted by Lukaku's performance as he has struggled to find the back of the net regularly at club level.

Here are some of the reactions:

Jai Mcintosh @Jai_Mcintosh The respect the Belgian national team have for Lukaku’s various qualities is something Chelsea need to emulate. They don’t always rely on his hold up play, they provide him consistent service whilst letting him create himself. Freedom and service gets you the best Lukaku. The respect the Belgian national team have for Lukaku’s various qualities is something Chelsea need to emulate. They don’t always rely on his hold up play, they provide him consistent service whilst letting him create himself. Freedom and service gets you the best Lukaku.

token @__topeh At Chelsea we need a playmaker really bad. Look at what Belgium are doing for Lukaku my GOD 😭💔 At Chelsea we need a playmaker really bad. Look at what Belgium are doing for Lukaku my GOD 😭💔

Joe 🇨🇦🏆🏆 @JoeCFC__ If we’re talking about performances for solely the national team, Lukaku is the best Belgian player of all time If we’re talking about performances for solely the national team, Lukaku is the best Belgian player of all time

Jamie Wilkinson @jamiewiIkinson Romelu Lukaku has been absolutely unplayable tonight, having been nowhere to be seen for Chelsea the past couple of weeks.That tells you it's a Chelsea problem, not a Lukaku problem. We need to adapt to him - he'll win us the league. Romelu Lukaku has been absolutely unplayable tonight, having been nowhere to be seen for Chelsea the past couple of weeks.That tells you it's a Chelsea problem, not a Lukaku problem. We need to adapt to him - he'll win us the league.

Mr boda Lekan CFC💙 @adorable_az Tuchel should watch Lukaku in Belgium shirt, and play the clips for Chelsea midfielders before every match🤠🤠 Tuchel should watch Lukaku in Belgium shirt, and play the clips for Chelsea midfielders before every match🤠🤠

Adwoa🥰💙 @AdwoaClara I hope Chelsea players are watching Lukaku...they should know how to set him up for goals in our subsequent games I hope Chelsea players are watching Lukaku...they should know how to set him up for goals in our subsequent games

Coombsey @ShaneCoombes1 Regardless of Belgium throwing away a 2-0 lead, Lukaku was immense tonight. Just what we needed going into the Brentford game next Saturday! #CFC Regardless of Belgium throwing away a 2-0 lead, Lukaku was immense tonight. Just what we needed going into the Brentford game next Saturday! #CFC

⁶𓅓 @karabo6iix Lukaku won’t produce the same quality at Chelsea unfortunately he has to go from KDB to mason Mount😂 Lukaku won’t produce the same quality at Chelsea unfortunately he has to go from KDB to mason Mount😂

Masta @abuyamasta Lukaku that plays for Belgium is a different person that plays for Chelsea Lukaku that plays for Belgium is a different person that plays for Chelsea

Amaka Chelsea @Ammy_Chelsea How did Belgium lose this game? Lukaku don't deserve this mehn😩 How did Belgium lose this game? Lukaku don't deserve this mehn😩

sophia @90sSophie Sad night for Belgium but that Lukaku's goal is worth the watch. We need that more for chelsea.😛 Sad night for Belgium but that Lukaku's goal is worth the watch. We need that more for chelsea.😛

Lukaku's return to Chelsea has given them a huge boost

Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge after seven years this summer and has had a tremendous impact on the team so far. He has managed to add four goals to his tally across nine games in all competitions.

Chelsea have looked a lot more powerful with Lukaku in the side. Chelsea have had to rely on Timo Werner, who despite being involved in a fair share of goals, has looked devoid of any creativity or color during his time in London.

Lukaku's arrival has enabled the German forward to create more space and get into better scoring positions, as was visible in the game against Aston Villa in matchweek four. Werner managed to draw the defenders away from the Belgian prodigy, who was able to score a left-footed banger, helping Chelsea bag a crucial win.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

While Lukaku has failed to score in his last few games for the Blues, he has looked extremely dangerous and has made defenders second-guess their positions.

The 28-year-old forward also provides much-needed strength and physicality to the team, which has helped the Blues manage an early lead in the Premier League race. They currently sit at the top of the table, having lost just one game so far to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Chelsea will take on Brentford on October 16 after the international break.

