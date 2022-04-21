Romelu Lukaku chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

An old video of Romelu Lukaku has resurfaced where the Chelsea forward chose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi when asked who he preferred between the duo.

In the video, the Belgian duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Lukaku were asked several questions with two options to select. When asked whether they preferred Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, Lukaku thought long and hard before going with the current Manchester United forward.

Kevin De Bruyne, meanwhile, was quick to go with Messi. The resurfaced video can be seen below:

Romelu Lukaku does share a few similarities with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Belgian is regarded as a clinical forward, similar to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Lukaku was also part of the Manchester United setup for two seasons.

It is also worth mentioning that both Lukaku and Ronaldo competed against one another in Serie A for a couple of seasons. During the 2020-21 season, the Belgian forward lost out to Ronaldo in the race for the Serie A top goalscorer charts.

The Portuguese forward ended the competition with 29 goals to his name for Juventus while Lukaku scored 24 times for Inter Milan.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Former Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to the Serie A Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 campaign. dlvr.it/SM7ZHb Former Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to the Serie A Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 campaign. dlvr.it/SM7ZHb

Inter Milan, however, ended Juventus' dominance in Serie A by winning their 19th Scudetto.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo performed for their new sides?

Both Lionel Messi and Ronaldo joined new teams last summer. Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer while Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United from Juventus. Both superstars have had relatively underwhelming seasons based on their standards.

Lionel Messi has struggled to get used to his new surroundings in Paris. The 34-year-old forward has scored eight goals and 13 assists for PSG across all competitions. However, only three of those goals have come in Ligue 1.

Messi's poor first season in France also made PSG fans jeer him at the Parc des Princes earlier this year.

It is fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo's importance at Manchester United is much more than Messi's at PSG. The 37-year-old forward is currently United's leading goalscorer this season, having netted 21 goals in 34 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is set to end his first season back in England without winning a single trophy. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is on course to win the Ligue 1 title with PSG. The Parisian giants are currently 15 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille with five games remaining this season.

PSG, however, did have a disappointing time in the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France. They exited both the competitions in the Round of 16 stage.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra