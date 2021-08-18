Romelu Lukaku reveals Didier Drogba's reaction to his Chelsea switch

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea on a big-money transfer from Inter Milan this summer.

It appears the Belgian already has the blessing of former Blues striker Didier Drogba, as he disclosed that the Ivorian is happy with the way he has developed over the past couple of years.

Lukaku revealed during a press conference at Stamford Bridge:

"He [Drogba] was really happy about the improvements I made in the last couple of seasons.

"But there is always work to be done, it's all about improvement week in, week out. Now I get the chance to join a team that's very hungry and very ambitious.

"I can't wait to add something. I did a full pre-season so now I'm just trying to get to know my teammates better."

Romelu Lukaku on Didier Drogba:



"He'd always watch me whilst I was working, telling me how to improve and what to do. It was only right I included him in my decision [to come to #Chelsea]. He was my mentor, him and Nicolas Anelka, in the last few years."



[via @ChelseaFC] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) August 16, 2021

Romelu Lukaku was presented as a Chelsea player for the second time following his return to Stamford Bridge this summer. The attacker spoke during a press conference ahead of the Blues' vital Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Lukaku returned to the English top flight in red-hot form after guiding Inter Milan to claim the Scudetto last season. He bagged 30 goals and 10 assists for the Nerazzurri in 44 appearances across all competitions.

He also finished among the top scorers in the European Championship this summer, with four goals to his name in six games.

11 - Romelu Lukaku's four goals at EURO 2020 took him to 11 goals at major tournaments, making him the first player to reach double figures for Belgium at the EUROs and World Cup combined. Leader. #BEL #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/MuHeMbTDMj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 13, 2021

The 28-year-old is expected to lead Chelsea's attack this season and expectations are really high.

With Didier Drogba apparently endorsing Lukaku's return to the club, the torch could've already been passed from one Stamford Bridge legend to another in the making.

The new Chelsea forward impressed for Belgium at the Euros

Will Romelu Lukaku play for Chelsea against Arsenal?

After earning a perfect start to the new Premier League campaign with a resounding 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace over the weekend, Chelsea have switched their focus to their next match.

That fixture will pit them against local rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

In that game, Romelu Lukaku will get the chance to make his first appearance for the Blues wearing the No. 9 jersey. Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he's looking to involve the Belgian in that vital clash and all eyes will be on him to step up to the plate.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar