Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea jersey number revealed

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to wear #18 at Chelsea this season. The Belgian striker was listed on the Premier League's official website with the same squad number he was handed back in 2011.

Chelsea completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku last night for a club-record fee. The former Inter striker makes his way back to Chelsea ten years after initially signing for them.

Chelsea's squad numbers are yet to be finalized, but with Tammy Abraham's future in the balance, Romelu Lukaku was touted to get the #9 shirt. But since the Chelsea academy product is still at the club, he has retained his squad number, while the Belgian has been handed the #18 jersey.

Olivier Giroud was the last Chelsea player to wear the #18 kit. Until last month, the Frenchman was at the club but made his way to Serie A to join AC Milan.

Romelu Lukaku happy to be back at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is back at Chelsea, the side he supported as a child. The Belgian was not handed enough opportunities in his first spell at the club and moved to Everton. He had a chance to return to Chelsea in 2017 but decided to join Manchester United instead.

Now he wants to prove his worth and lead the club to more trophies in the coming seasons. After penning a five-year deal, the Belgian striker told Chelsea's official website:

"I'm happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club. It's been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I'm coming back with a lot of experience and am more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling. The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together."

Romelu Lukaku is expected to make his debut for Chelsea next week when they face Arsenal.

