Romelu Lukaku sets unwanted record as Chelsea secure narrow win over Crystal Palace

Romelu Lukaku broke the record for the fewest touches by a player in a Premier League game during Chelsea's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

According to Opta, the Belgian recorded only seven touches, despite not being substituted during the game. This is the fewest by any player since the 2003-04 season, when data started being collected.

The forward lead the line for Chelsea against Crystal Palace, but did not do anything of note during the game. This has now become a trend for Lukaku, who has struggled since joining Chelsea last summer. The Belgian was signed the Blues from Serie A side Inter Milan in a club-record deal worth £97.5 million. However, the striker has been a huge disappointment this season.

The Belgian has scored only 10 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side, five of which have been in the Premier League. Lukaku has not scored a Premier League goal for the Blues since 30th December last year, in a 1-1 draw against Brighton.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - Romelu Lukaku had just seven touches against Crystal Palace, the fewest in a single Premier League game for a player with 90+ minutes played since this data is available in full for the competition (2003-04). One of those touches was from kick-off in the first half. Quiet. 7 - Romelu Lukaku had just seven touches against Crystal Palace, the fewest in a single Premier League game for a player with 90+ minutes played since this data is available in full for the competition (2003-04). One of those touches was from kick-off in the first half. Quiet.

The win over Crystal Palace took Chelsea to within 13 points of league leaders Manchester City, with a game in hand. However, Lukaku's form will be a worry for Tuchel, as his side have struggled to score recently.

"He was obviously not involved" - Tuchel on Lukaku's performance in Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace

Tuchel had no sympathy for his striker's struggles

In his post-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel was informed of his striker's unwanted record and asked for his thoughts on the Belgian's performance. The German believes that his troubles did not reflect on the team's performance as a whole. He said:

"I'm not so sure if I have a good answer. I don't know what it says. It says he was obviously not involved and could not make a point today. I am not sure if it says so much about us in general."

He was also asked whether his system does not suit the striker. But Tuchel was adamant that the Belgian's troubles had nothing to do with his side's playing style. He explained:

"No. No, it’s not about system. Well it is what it is. But it is for him no change of system because it’s the same attacking structure. We always attack in a 4-1, it’s just for the build-up sometimes we build-up in a 3-2 and sometimes in a 4-1. For him it changed nothing."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Romelu Lukaku had just two touches of the ball in the first half against Crystal Palace, with one of those being the first pass of the game from kick-off. Ghosted. 2 - Romelu Lukaku had just two touches of the ball in the first half against Crystal Palace, with one of those being the first pass of the game from kick-off. Ghosted. https://t.co/lS4zCe3FQp

Edited by Adit Jaganathan