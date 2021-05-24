Romelu Lukaku takes a dig at Manchester United

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has taken another dig at Manchester United. The Belgian had been doing it quietly on social media for some time but has now openly mocked the Red Devils.

Romelu Lukaku joined Manchester United from Everton in 2017 despite interest from Chelsea. However, he did not stay at Old Trafford for long and left for Inter after two seasons.

While celebrating the Serie A title win with Inter Milan a few days ago, Romelu Lukaku took a sly dig at Manchester United. The Belgian claims the move to the San Siro was a step up from Old Trafford and was totally worth it. He was quoted by Manchester Evening News as saying:

"Things didn't work anymore. Things have to be said as they are: if a better offer comes from somewhere else or you can try something different, why not try it? I did it and I saw that works."

Chelsea urged to sign Manchester United target Harry Kane over Romelu Lukaku

Alan Hudson has urged Chelsea not to make a move for Romelu Lukaku in the summer. The former Chelsea striker believes Manchester United target Harry Kane would be a better option than the Belgian as well as Erling Haaland. He told CaughtOffside earlier this year:

"There is absolutely no doubt Chelsea need a front man like Giroud, but far superior, younger and with more technical ability, not just a header of the ball. Out of the players you mentioned, I'd choose Harry Kane. He'd be perfect."

Hudson also went on to explain why he feels Kane would be the perfect choice for the Blues.

"I don't think Lukaku is the answer as Chelsea need a player to play off up front and Harry would be perfect especially as Spurs are now in free-fall. It is also a lot of money for Haaland, whereas you know Harry can get you goals and set goals up in the Premier League. Some of these players come here with great goal-scoring records abroad, and can't hit a barn door when they get here," he said.

Chelsea are keen on signing a striker this summer as none of their players have managed to score double-digit goals. Jorginho ended up as their top scorer in the Premier League this season after scoring 7 penalties.