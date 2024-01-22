Romeo Beckham’s new luxury apartment features special gift received from Lionel Messi

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham's luxury apartment features a special gift from the club's star player Lionel Messi.

Romeo, 21, plays as a forward for Brentford's youth team. He recently moved out of his parents' home to a a new home, along with his girlfriend Mia Regan, likely in the London metropolitan area.

As per Marca (via Daily Mail), Romeo's new apartment has a lot of neon lights and other modern amenities. But one of the couple's most prized possessions is a signed Lionel Messi PSG jersey, which he has hung on one of his walls.

Romeo has played for Inter Miami II, a third-division MLS side, scoring twice and assisting 10 times in 26 games between 2021 and 2023. Meanwhile, Messi joined the Herons' senior team last summer and has 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions.

The Argentine spent a two-season spell at PSG, between 2021 and 2023, before joining the Herons on a free transfer. He bagged 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions, winning consecutive Ligue 1 titles. However, the Parisians fell in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 both times.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami embark on first international pre-season tour

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami played their first international pre-season game when they drew goalless with El Salvador in a hybrid friendly on Saturday (January 20). They have flown home to take on FC Dallas away on Monday (January 22).

Luis Enrique's side next travel to Saudi Arabia to take on Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal (January 29) and Al-Nassr (February 1) in Riyadh. The latter game will see Messi cross swords with his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Herons then fly out to Hong Kong to take on Hong Kong XI, an assortment of the country's top first-division sides, on February 4 before taking on Vissel Kobe in Tokyo three days later.

Inter Miami return home to take on Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys at their DRV PNK Stadium before kickstarting their new MLS campaign at home to Real Salt Lake on January 21.