Romeo Beckham visits Lionel Messi amid rumors about potential MLS switch with Inter Miami

Romeo Beckham, son of footballing icon David Beckham, recently met Lionel Messi amid rumors of a potential transfer to MLS side Inter Miami. Romeo shared the photo on his social media account on Thursday night.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been constantly linked with a move to America since leaving Barcelona last summer.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer from Barcelona. However, it is no surprise that Inter Miami want to sign the 34-year-old forward in the near future.

Jorge Mas, the co-owner of the Inter Miami side, told the Miami Herald last month the following when asked about the future of Lionel Messi.

“Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished," he said. "I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we’d love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community. Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It’s a possibility.”

Inter Miami are currently one of the most popular teams in the MLS. The Herons are owned by David Beckham and managed by Phil Neville. They also have some renowned names from world football, including Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi.

However, it is worth noting that the former Barcelona star signed a two-year contract with PSG with an option to extend it by another year. It is highly unlikely that Messi will leave Paris after just one year at the club.

Despite making a slow start to life in France, Lionel Messi is slowly beginning to find his feet in Ligue 1. The forward has contributed a goal and six assists in his last six league matches for PSG.

A move to the MLS will always be on the cards for Lionel Messi

A move to the MLS will always be on the cards for Lionel Messi once he nears the end of his PSG contract. The 34-year-old still has plenty of years ahead of him to have a go in America.

Various superstars have moved to the United States during the twilight years of their respective careers. These include the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard amongst others.

"This club will always want to bring a superstar to Miami, and a lot of top players want to come here because of where we are. If Messi comes we will have to see what happens."



However, Messi will undoubtedly be the biggest star to come across the Atlantic and play in the MLS in the competition's history. The arrival of such a big name could see a host of players wanting to try out playing in the MLS once in their careers.

