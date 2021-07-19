Ronald Koeman backs Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman believes Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi is the favorite to win this year's Ballon d'Or after his stellar performances in the Copa America 2021.

Lionel Messi was named the best player at the tournament and was the top scorer as well, with four goals. The Barcelona talisman led Argentina to their first Copa America win since 1993.

This also happens to be Lionel Messi's first piece of international silverware in his already illustrious career.

Following another stellar individual season with both club and country, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has backed Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Speaking to Barcelona's official website, he said:

"Messi is the prime candidate for the Balon d’Or after a great season and for me he is the favourite. His goalscoring has been brilliant despite a difficult start. He has shown time and again he is the best in the world. I know how much he wanted to win the Copa América and he has done it at last."

Lionel Messi has Ballon d'Or #️⃣7️⃣ in his sights 👀



🔥 38 goals and 14 assists for Barcelona

🇦🇷 Copa America winner

🏆 Copa del Rey winner

❌ No La Liga or Champions League title

🥇 Copa America Player of the Tournament



Is he the favourite? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Vh8vF5kg0R — Goal (@goal) July 18, 2021

Lionel Messi ended the 2020-21 campaign with 38 goals for Barcelona across all competitions, helping the club win the Copa del Rey along the way.

The Blaugrana, however, only finished third in La Liga, which would have hurt the forward's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

But now, with the Copa America under his belt, the Argentine should be the favorite to win football's most illustrious individual award.

Lionel Messi set to sign 5-year deal with Barcelona

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina

Lionel Messi is currently a free agent. However, the Argentine is reportedly close to agreeing a new five-year deal to return to Barcelona.

According to Sky Sports, the Argentine is willing to take a 50 per cent pay cut to sign with Barcelona, and the club will complete the deal when Lionel Messi returns from holiday.

Messi will be 39 at the end of this new deal, which means he is likely to retire at Barcelona.

The club is currently over the La Liga salary cap. However, according to AS, the league has approved a new deal under the condition that Barcelona significantly reduces their wage bill before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Lionel Messi has reached a verbal agreement on a five-year contract extension at Barcelona, with his salary to be reduced by 50 per cent under terms of the new deal. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 14, 2021

