Ronald Koeman explains Barcelona's tactical switch for Sevilla game

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has explained his side's change in tactics for the game against Sevilla on Saturday. Barcelona ran out 2-0 winners against Julen Lopetegui's side, courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

Ronald Koeman deployed a formation with three centre-backs and two wing-backs for the first time in his Barcelona tenure.

This change in formation allowed wide forwards Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele to drift further into central positions during the game, almost forming a strike partnership between the pair.

The new tactics definitely paid off as Barcelona dominated Sevilla and could've scored a few more goals on the night. Speaking to Marca after the game, Ronald Koeman was asked about his switch of tactics to which he responded:

"We tried to pressure the opponent, and playing with three centre-backs and full-backs pressed high made it easier for us to not let Sevilla play. That’s been the key. It’s a risky system, but without the ball we pressed and tried to play one-on-one. Our game off the ball was key. It was a complete game."

The Dutchman has also been very pleased with his side's recent resurgence in form. The win against Sevilla took Barcelona to second place in La Liga, only two points off Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

However, the Catalan club have played two more games than Diego Simeone's side. Barcelona are unbeaten in La Liga since the beginning of 2021, with nine wins from ten games. Koeman told Marca:

“It’s been a good change that we’ve seen in 2021, although we lost points at the beginning. Today we’ve show that we’re still very much alive and that’s very important. I’m proud, especially regarding the physical aspect. They have a physically very strong team and we were able to match them off the ball, and with the ball we were very good, very calm."

⚽ #Messi leads the Pichichi race

⚡ @Dembouz clinical in front of goal

📈 A change of system

✅ 7 away wins in a row in @LaLigaEN



📝 Review all the stats from #SevillaBarçahttps://t.co/64LQhW1h8O — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 28, 2021

Barcelona face Sevilla again in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday. Ronald Koeman's side will have to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Sevilla in order to advance to the finals.

Advertisement

Barcelona's change in tactics could spell danger for Antoine Griezmann

Anntoine Griezmann was an unused substitute

French superstar Antoine Griezmann was left on the bench for Barcelona's game against Sevilla on Saturday.

The change in Ronald Koeman's tactics could force Griezmann to have a spell on the bench if the Dutchman continues to persist with his new formation.

Koeman was asked about Griezmann's non-involvement in the game, to which he responded:

"It is not a message. We have decided to change the system and, to have depth in the team, we have put Dembélé up. With the 0-1 we have said that next to Leo we needed someone faster than Griezmann. It is no punishment."