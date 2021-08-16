Ronald Koeman makes Lionel Messi admission after Barcelona's win in LaLiga

Barcelona made a winning start to their post-Lionel Messi era, but Ronald Koeman admits he wanted the Argentine at the club. The Catalan side defeated Real Sociedad 4-2 in the season opener at Camp Nou on Sunday night.

Lionel Messi moved to PSG last week after Barcelona failed to renew his contract. The Argentine is in line to make his debut for the French club in their next match, but they are not looking to force him into the starting XI.

Ronald Koeman was speaking to the media after Barcelona's 4-2 win over Real Sociedad last night. The Catalan side's coach admits they do not have a player who can decide matches on his own anymore and claims it has not got to be a collective effort.

He said:

"Hey, if I had to choose, I would still prefer to have Leo Messi in my team. We no longer have a player who can decide the fate of matches on his own - now it will be a collective effort."

Ronald Koeman heaped praise on the Barcelona fans too and said:

"From the start, our supporters pushed us, they were behind the team. It makes a huge difference. If you compare a game like this with a game from last year, it's totally different. As I said before, the image of the team is the most important thing."

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi on PSG move

Lionel Messi made a stunning move to PSG last week and is already training with his new teammates. The Argentine claims he is enjoying his time so far despite the 'difficult change' after years in Barcelona. He said:

"My exit from Barcelona was a hard moment after so many years... it was a difficult change after so much time. But from the moment I arrived here, I feel very happy and I want to begin training and I wanted it to be a quick signing. I'm enjoying my time in Paris since the first minute my family and I arrived."

PSG play Brest this weekend and Lionel Messi could be making his debut for the Ligue 1 side.

