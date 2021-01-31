Ronald Koeman speaks about Barcelona's ambitions this season

Ronald Koeman has provided an update about his expectations at Barcelona this season. The Dutch manager took over the reigns at Barcelona in the summer and is currently overseeing a transitional period at the club.

Barcelona had gotten off to a rocky start this season, with the club falling as alow as 8th in the La Liga at one point. But Koeman has now seemed to have steadied the ship to an extent. The Blaugrana are currently 4th on the table, ten points off league leaders Atletico Madrid.

When asked about what he expects from Barcelona in what's left of the season, Koeman told Spanish outlet Marca,

"We know about our situation in LaLiga, it is complicated. Until the day that is possible we will try to win. In the Champions League there are more teams. There is no clear favorite. We already know that we have two games against PSG and we will try to pass. The ambition is to win titles, because we are Barça, but you have to be realistic."

He continued,

"My job is to prepare the team for the games and Ramón Planes' is to try to improve. If things come out, let him explain. I don't read the press much, I don't know what happened. I have to think about the game and it seems that I know he talks more about other things and I'm not interested."

Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao tonight, with a win taking the Blaugrana level with Real Madrid in 2nd on the La Liga table.

Ronald Koeman coy about Barcelona transfer rumours

Eric Garcia has barely played under Pep Guardiola

Ronald Koeman was pressed about the potential signing of Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia during this window. But the Dutchman refused to give anything away to the press.

He told Marca,

"If he will come in January? I don't know. Now I'm for tomorrow's game. Other things don't interest me because it's not my job. I spoke with Pep on his birthday, but I did not speak about Eric Garcia because it is not my job. He will surely come for next season and if it is not possible for this January, we accept and move on. There is a lot of talk about this subject, but I have to think about preparing the team for the game. The rest is putting energy into things that do not depend on me."

Eric Garcia is seen as the ideal replacement for Gerard Pique at Barcelona, and his Manchester City exit is imminent.