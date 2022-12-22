Ronaldinho addresses speculation that Argentina captain Lionel Messi could soon retire from football

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho has given his opinion on claims that Messi could call time on his career after his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. The Argentina captain recently completed his collection of major trophies in football after lifting the World Cup in Qatar. Messi and Co. defeated France via penalties to secure their staus as world champions.

Speaking to SDA, Ronaldinho said that Messi can still perform at the highest level:

"Sure! He has been the best player in the world for many years, so it doesn't surprise me that he has played a decisive role in Argentina's success in almost every game in this World Cup. He can still make a difference at any time. He is and still is a kicker of the highest order."

Speaking about Lionel Messi's future, he said:

"I can't imagine that for my life, because he's still so ambitious and fun with the ball at his feet that I hope to see him like that for a good few more years. Even at PSG, where he has improved in recent months, he still has some good goals, like winning the Champions League."

Messi had previously announced his retirement from international football in 2016, but made a comeback soon after.

Ronaldinho spoke on whether Kylian Mbappe could be Lionel Messi's successor

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite ending up on the losing side, Kylian Mbappe put on a memorable performance against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the World Cup final. The Frenchman scored a stunning hat-trick, the first-ever in a World Cup final.

Ronaldinho has now shared his take on Mbappe's future and whether the former AS Monaco forward could be Messi's worthy successor. He said:

"I also like to see Mbappé play. Even though he's still so young, he plays with incredible consistency. Just the fact that he scored three goals in the final (and his penalty in the contest) shows how confident he is and how incredibly well he handles pressure.

"He can do everything, I don't see any weaknesses in him. He's quick, skilful, dribbles well and is incredibly efficient in front of goal. He also has a strong character that will take him very far."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together.



No decision yet on leght of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon.



Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. #PSG No decision yet on leght of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon.Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. 🚨🇦🇷 Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. #PSGNo decision yet on leght of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon.Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. https://t.co/upho1SCc7P

Lionel Messi scored seven goals at the 2022 World Cup whereas Mbappe scored eight and grabbed the Golden Boot.

