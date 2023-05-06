Ronaldinho, Neymar, and Luis Suarez miss out as ChatGPT names greatest Barcelona XI of all-time

Barcelona fans turned to ChatGPT to create an all-time lineup that embodies the best of the Spanish club. The results were surprising as players like Ronaldinho and Neymar were excluded.

According to ChatGPT (via BolaVIP), Barca's best XI of all time includes Victor Valdes as the goalkeeper. The back four consists of retired legends: Carles Puyol, Ronald Koeman, Gerard Pique, and Migueli.

The midfield boasts an impressive trio of Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, and Johan Cruyff. Up front, Lionel Messi and the late Laszlo Kubala are joined by Ronaldo Nazario.

The Brazilian Ronaldo's inclusion is a fascinating choice, as the legendary striker spent only one season at Barcelona before moving to Real Madrid. At that club, he is widely considered a Los Blancos legend.

This decision leaves out notable names like Ronaldinho, Neymar, and Luis Suarez, who arguably could have been better choices for the all-time greatest XI.

Other greats who did not make the cut include Dani Alves, Rafael Marquez, Rivaldo, Romario, and Sergio Busquets.

The challenge of selecting the top 11 starting players in Barcelona's history using AI makes it clear that the club's rich legacy is marked by extraordinary talent. These legendary players have contributed to the club's worldwide fame, captivating style of play, and numerous memorable victories.

Lionel Messi's star-studded Dream Team features Barcelona legends, including Ronaldinho and Neymar

Messi picked Ronaldinho in his Greatest XI

Lionel Messi, the Argentine maestro, has revealed his greatest XI of players he has shared the pitch with. This includes players with numerous trophies and individual accolades.

According to GOAL Arabia (via Sports Brief), Messi's dream team is predominantly composed of players from his time at Barcelona.

In a surprising move, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner selected Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as his goalkeeper. He thus left out Victor Valdes, who was a mainstay during Barcelona's trophy-filled years from 2006 to 2011.

Messi opted for a central defensive duo of Carles Puyol and Javier Mascherano, leaving Gerard Pique out of his lineup. The back four is completed by Jordi Alba and Dani Alves.

In the midfield, Messi selected Spanish legends Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, as well as Ronaldinho. The Brazilian superstar notably provided the assist for Messi's first-ever goal for Barca.

Neymar and Luis Suarez were predictable choices for the forward line, given their strong bond both on and off the field. The trio, known as the 'MSN', formed a devastating partnership while they were all at Barca.

Poll : 0 votes