Ronaldinho’s son makes Barcelona debut against Manchester United just days after signing with club

Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes made his Barcelona debut in a youth team friendly against Manchester United this week. The 17-year-old led the attack for the Catalan side in a 3-1 win.

Mendes, who failed to impress in his trial last month, bagged a contract with the Catalan side earlier this week. Barca president Joan Lapota claimed the teenager was set to be offered a deal soon after he finished his formalities with Cruzeiro.

Speaking about the legendary footballer's son, Laporta was quoted by The Sun saying:

"We want Ronaldinho's son to continue his career here. We will make him a contract. The other day we spoke with Roberto, and he has to close some things in Brazil."

Laporta said that Mendes should take the first steps by working with the academy teams. He added:

"I don't know if it will be for Juvenil B. The kid has a talent and we're happy. We like to maintain this relationship with Ronaldinho. The pressure on the boy is great because Ronaldinho has been one of the best in history. The son has pressure, but it's the job of our coaches that he can develop their skills."

Manchester United excited to face Barcelona, led by Ronaldinho's son

Manchester United took a young side to face Barcelona in a friendly, and academy coach Nick Cox was excited about the opportunity. He claimed that it was good exposure for the players and gave them the experience needed to reach the first team.

Ahead of the match, the United academy coach was quoted by the Manchester Evening News saying:

"We are always looking to innovate and provide world-class experiences for our players. We have arranged this fixture to enhance our existing games programme, supplement our volume of fixtures and expose players to the types of experiences that they will have should they reach our first team."

Cox added:

"Coming up against a team of this quality is an amazing opportunity but the boys will also learn what it means to represent Manchester United in Europe."

"Playing in a different environment, a new stadium, maybe a different climate, and against an alternative style of play is all part of their learning and development process. We're all really looking forward to the game and the benefits it will provide to the group."

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Barcelona in the youth team friendly match, with Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes leading the Catalan side's attack.

