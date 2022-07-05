"Ronaldo to Bayern would be sexy!" - Matthaus says Manchester United star could be a perfect replacement for Robert Lewandowski 

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo joining Bayern Munich would be 'sexy', claims German club legend Lothar Matthaus. He believes the Portuguese star could be a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Ronaldo is looking to leave Manchester United this summer as he wants to play in the Champions League. The forward is reportedly a target for Napoli and Chelsea, along with the German champions.

While speaking with Sky Germany, Matthaus claimed his former side should look to sign Ronaldo. He added that the Portuguese would be the ideal replacement for Lewandowski, who wants to leave the club this summer. He said:

"Ronaldo to Bayern would be sexy! At least you should think through the options and play through them once. If you at Munich are of the opinion that Cristiano Ronaldo is still physically able to really help for a year or two and that you can invest the transfer fee generated for Lewandowski more or less one-to-one in the Portuguese megastar, I would think about it."

Throwing light on the possible move, he added:

"On the offensive, Bayern could score an incredible number of goals with Mane, Muller, Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman. Here, too, the pressure of competition and performance would be extremely high for everyone and nobody could rest. Maybe Gnabry will leave the club, and then financially everything would be reasonable."

Bayern Munich rejected Cristiano Ronaldo move in 2018

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that the Bundesliga side were offered the chance to sign Ronaldo in 2018.

He revealed that the German side rejected the move as they trusted Lewandowski, and said:

"We had, and still have, Lewandowski. We didn't need a striker like Ronaldo. But Juventus did very well, [Andrea] Agnelli landed an extraordinary blow. It has been a successful purchase from all points of view. CR7 scored a lot and in important games. And thanks to his global image, he made Juventus grow commercially. The name helps, but quality must always be there too: Cristiano Ronaldo has it all."

Lewandowski has confirmed he will not be signing a new deal with the Bundesliga side and is reportedly keen on a move to Barcelona.

