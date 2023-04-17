"Ronaldo is the best player in the world" - Al-Fayha official breaks silence after altercation with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Fayha performance analyst Walid Charchari has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world despite having an altercation with the Al-Nassr superstar last week.

Al-Nassr were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by mid-table side Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League last Sunday (April 9). The result saw Al-Aalami fall three points behind table-toppers Al-Ittihad in the title race.

Ronaldo had a frustrating night and was evidently furious after the game at the King Salman Sports City Stadium. He was even spotted telling an Al-Fayha official to shut up as he walked off the pitch after full-time.

It has emerged that the Al Burtuqali official who had a spat with Ronaldo was the team's performance analyst Charchari. The Algerian has now said that he does not have any problems with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner despite their exchange on the pitch.

Charchari went on to hail the Al-Nassr captain as the best player in the world. The Al-Fayha official also lauded Ronaldo for his impact on the Saudi Pro League.

"Everything is fine with Cristiano Ronaldo and there is no disagreement with him," Charchari told FilGoal. "Ronaldo is the best player in the world and his influence on the Saudi League is great. The whole world has been following the competition with great interest since his arrival, and all satellite channels want to broadcast our matches."

Charchari appeared to be glad to share the pitch with Ronaldo as he shared an image of his spat with the forward on his social media handles.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr prepare to face Al-Hilal

A lot has happened at Al-Nassr since their 0-0 draw against Al-Fayha last Sunday (April 9). The Riyadh-based club, who have failed to win their last two away games in the league, notably pulled the plug on manager Rudi Garcia last week.

Al-Aalami has since tasked their Under-19s coach Dinko Jelicic with leading the first team. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. notably have a huge clash against local rivals Al-Hilal coming up on Tuesday (April 18).

Dropping points against Al Za'eem could hand a further blow to the Mrsool Park outfit's hopes of winning the league this season. It thus remains to be seen if they can claim all three points at Al-Hilal's King Fahd International Stadium.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have begun the hunt for their next long-term manager. They have been linked with ambitious swoops for Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho, while other candidates are also said to be under consideration.

Poll : 0 votes