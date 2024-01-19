"Ronaldo bottled another award", "Somehow Messi didn't rob this" - Fans react as Erling Haaland wins 2023 Globe Soccer's Best Men's Player award

Fans on X reacted after Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland defeated Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the 2023 Globe Soccer's Best Men's Player award.

Haaland had a phenomenal 2023, scoring 50 goals for Manchester City and Norway. The 23-year-old guided the Cityzens to a historic treble of the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup. He also broke the Premier League's all-time goalscoring record, netting 36 goals last season.

Many fans expected Erling Haaland to win his maiden Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best award after his impressive feats. However, Lionel Messi claimed both prizes with his 2022 FIFA World Cup win being the deciding factor in both votes.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland both appeared live for the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai earlier today (Friday, January 19). The former was crowned the 2023 Globe Soccer's Fan's Favorite Player of the Year and with the 2023 Globe Soccer's Maradona award. He finished as the top goalscorer with 54 goals for club and country.

However, Haaland was able to beat both superstars for the Best Men's Player award. One fan reacted by posting:

"Ronaldo bottled another award"

Another fan wrote:

"Somehow Messi didn’t rob this"

How has Erling Haaland fared this season compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

Erling Haaland was rewarded for his stellar 2023 after he was named the Globe Soccer's Best Men's Player. Let's take a look at the stats to see how he's fared this season compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Haaland has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances across all competitions this season for Manchester City. However, he has missed their last nine games due to a stress reaction of the bone in his foot. He will be aiming to return in their next game at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round (January 26).

Ronaldo has been in sensational form for Al-Nassr, registering 24 goals and 11 assists in 25 appearances to date. The 38-year-old recently ended 2023 as the top goalscorer in the world with 54 goals. He has propelled the Knights of Najd to challenge in all competitions.

On the other hand, Messi's season is yet to commence. The Argentine icon had a good start to his Inter Miami tenure, netting 11 goals and registering five assists in 14 appearances across competitions. However, he was unable to guide the Herons to the MLS playoffs. The 36-year-old's season will kickstart against Real Salt Lake on February 21.