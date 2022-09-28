"Ronaldo bottled it" "Single-handedly carrying this team" - Portugal fans hail one player as 'only bright spark' after 1-0 loss to Spain 

Portugal fans have hailed Diogo Jota's performance despite suffering a last-gasp defeat against Spain in the Nations League on Tuesday, September 27.

The Liverpool forward played 79 minutes during the clash in Braga and was replaced by PSG midfielder Vitinha.

Fernando Santos' side only needed a draw against their neighbors to secure a place in the Nations League finals next summer.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy There is absolutely zero explanation for Cristiano Ronaldo to still be a starter for Portugal in 2022. Not when there's Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, João Félix and so many other talented players waiting in the wings. Another anonymous performance from him today. There is absolutely zero explanation for Cristiano Ronaldo to still be a starter for Portugal in 2022. Not when there's Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, João Félix and so many other talented players waiting in the wings. Another anonymous performance from him today.

But a late winner from Alvaro Morata gave Spain the three points and denied Portugal a chance to claim their second victory in the competition. But despite his team falling to defeat, Jota was impressive on the left-flank.

The 25-year-old has only made one Premier League appearance this term due to relentless injury issues. Jota scored 25 times in 55 appearances for the Reds last term and that workload appears to have caught up with him.

But Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his forward will take confidence from his impressive display and play a big part in reviving Liverpool's season.

The competition is fierce to break into Portugal's attack, but Jota will have done his chances of reaching the upcoming World Cup no harm at all. The winger injected some much-needed pace into the team, although he does need to improve on his record of two goals in his previous nine appearances.

Following the defeat in Braga, supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on the forward for his energetic display:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Jota is single-handedly carrying this team Jota is single-handedly carrying this team

- @PassLikeThiago Ronaldo bottling silverware for Jota



Ronaldo bottling silverware for Jota https://t.co/MyaDANEdS4

𝑵𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒓 @nasirofLFC Jota singlehandedly carrying this Portugal team, but the media is just waiting for that Ronaldo goal 🤦🏽‍♂️ Jota singlehandedly carrying this Portugal team, but the media is just waiting for that Ronaldo goal 🤦🏽‍♂️

sxᴍᴍɪᴇ @lfcsxmmie . Portugal once more clueless Jota was the only one creating something in that front line,shocking to see he was subbed off. Portugal once more clueless Jota was the only one creating something in that front line,shocking to see he was subbed off 😂. Portugal once more clueless

Eden @theKloppEnd_ Jota should be starting ahead of Ronaldo, not them both playing together imo Jota should be starting ahead of Ronaldo, not them both playing together imo

sxᴍᴍɪᴇ @lfcsxmmie After Jota was subbed off,there was nothing to offer upfront for Portugal,but Jota is always the problem they said. After Jota was subbed off,there was nothing to offer upfront for Portugal,but Jota is always the problem they said. https://t.co/zRLoBHgyCg

D A N I E L 🐼 😈 @IremirenO Lmaoo Jota has Changed after the injury. He installed link up.exe he’s trying to use the free mode now; Ronaldo better utilize it well before he goes back to old Jota Lmaoo Jota has Changed after the injury. He installed link up.exe he’s trying to use the free mode now; Ronaldo better utilize it well before he goes back to old Jota

LFCJ @Ifcj__ Portugal are ruining a golden generation of players by continuing to shoehorn Ronaldo into the team. Jota should be their CF and then play whoever you want out wide Portugal are ruining a golden generation of players by continuing to shoehorn Ronaldo into the team. Jota should be their CF and then play whoever you want out wide

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Ronaldo bottled it, Jota was Portugal's only bright spark Ronaldo bottled it, Jota was Portugal's only bright spark

Portugal forward admits 'it's not easy' after missing most pre-season

Jota missed most of Liverpool's preseason due to a hamstring injury, but he ended his long goalless run with a goal against the Czech Republic last week.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the Portugal star admitted that he is having a hard time getting up to speed with the game, as he stated:

"Yeah, not easy! Especially for me to not have a pre-season. Coming back from injury [you] always wish for a different scenario and everything is rolling and we are winning the games comfortably but it is what it is. We need to think and to deal with the situation and I think I did that, and the team did that, so all good."

433 @433 Late drama as Spain reach Nations League final four at expense of Portugal Late drama as Spain reach Nations League final four at expense of Portugal 👀 https://t.co/gF1wRoFwhh

He further added:

"It was the first time in my career that happened but we cannot change that. I think I need to do my best from now on. Obviously [the] coach knows that as well. I’ve been playing gradually more and more so I can be ready to play 90 minutes soon."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far