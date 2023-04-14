“Ronaldo can’t get this respect”, “GOAT respecting GOAT” – Fans salute Roger Federer’s tribute to Lionel Messi, settle long-standing debate

Tennis legend Roger Federer sent a heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi and one fan insists the GOAT debate between the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo has been settled.

Lionel Messi was named in TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023. He was recognized for his illustrious career in which he finally won the FIFA World Cup last year with Argentina.

Federer penned a touching testimonial for the Argentine icon in which he explained why the PSG attacker is such a phenomenal athlete, citing his consistency. For the publication, he wrote:

"Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain."

Federer continued by lavishing praise on the iconic forward's wizardry with the ball at his feet:

"He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension."

The eight-time Wimbledon winner is hopeful that Messi will continue to weave his magic for plenty more years. He thinks the forward can inspire future generations:

"Messi can inspire future generations. I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment. Thank you, Leo."

Lionel Messi not only won the World Cup in December but did so in style. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in eight games, and was awarded the Golden Ball.

The Argentine added the World Cup to a glistening trophy cabinet that also contains seven Ballons d'Or, four Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, and one Ligue 1 title. Lionel Messi has scored 708 goals and provided 337 assists in 868 club career games to date.

However, fans have reflected on Federer's tribute to Messi by insisting that it brings an end to his long-lasting GOAT debate with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend was honored by TIME100 back in 2014. The late great Pele penned words of admiration for the Real Madrid and Manchester United icon at the time.

Yet, fans are still taking shots at Ronaldo amid Messi's inclusion in this year's listicle. One fan claimed that the Al Nassr frontman doesn't manage to garner the same respect:

"Ronaldo can't get this respect."

Another fan admired the recognition between Messi and the Swiss tennis legend:

"Giving honor, respect and glory to whom it's due to. GOAT respecting GOAT."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Federer's tribute to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner:

Lionel Messi's GOAT rival Cristiano Ronaldo revealed Roger Federer to be his idol in 2020

The Portuguese hero lauded Federer for his longevity.

Federer's career holds similarities to that of Ronaldo's as both still dominated their respective sport in the latter stages of their careers. The Swiss retired in 2022 aged 40 but finished his career with 20 grand slams. He won the 2018 Australian Open at the age of 36.

Ronaldo lauded the tennis great for still turning back the years on clay and grass courts in a 2020 interview. He also revealed the Swiss to be his idol (via tennis-shot):

“The body is not the problem, it’s about what pushes you and not the age, Roger Federer is one of the greatest examples we can find and he’s my idol."

The Portuguese icon also continues to make history at the age of 38. He recently became the most capped player in international football, making his 197th appearance. He has scored an incredible 712 goals and provided 225 assists in 961 club games.

