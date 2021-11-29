"Ronaldo has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench" - Roy Keane on Michael Carrick's decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Roy Keane has blasted Michael Carrick's decision not to start Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea. The Portuguese superstar started the game on the bench and came on as a substitute in the 64th minute of the game.

Following the match, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was asked to give his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench for Manchester United. He said:

"Play him...you have to. Ronaldo isn't one for coming off the bench - he was probably freezing there. Ronaldo has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench. He is a world-class player. His stats since he came back to the club are ok - he has got some goals and some assists. This idea that he is going to start closing people down? He's not. Sometimes you have to work around a superstar. I've played with players who don't do the bit you hope - the Cantonas of this world - but you forgive them because they score the winning goals in tight matches."

He continued:

"Ronaldo has to be in the starting XI. This idea of resting him? Villarreal didn't take a lot out of the players and they are not playing again until Thursday night. He could have played today easily."

Cristiano Ronaldo played and scored in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Until this point, the Portuguese superstar had started all but one of the league and Champions League games since joining the club this season.

"There is nothing wrong with a player being upset" - Keane on Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour following Manchester United's draw against Chelsea

Roy Keane criticized Carrick's decision to omit Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a visibly frustrated figure following the final whistle. The Manchester United forward walked straight down the tunnel without shaking any players' hands.

Roy Keane insinuated that Cristiano Ronaldo's behavior was justified given Michael Carrick's decision to bench him in a game of such importance. He said:

"Why Carrick is trying to give him a high-five, I don't know. Let him get down the tunnel, there is nothing wrong with a player being upset. Ronaldo has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench. What is the point?"

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano There is still a long road ahead and nothing is impossible when you play for Man. United. We will keep chasing our goals until the end! 👊🏽 There is still a long road ahead and nothing is impossible when you play for Man. United. We will keep chasing our goals until the end! 👊🏽 https://t.co/FZEuoDqBVa

Manchester United will host Arsenal at Old Trafford in their next Premier League clash on Thursday.

