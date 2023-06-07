“Ronaldo was dominating Serie A at 35”, “Scared of the Premier League” – Fans blast ‘gutless’ Lionel Messi as he chooses next club

Fans slammed Lionel Messi on Twitter, with one fan comparing how Cristiano Ronaldo was still dominating Serie A at the age of 35 with Juventus. This comes after BBC Sport claimed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or is reportedly set to join MLS side Inter Miami this summer.

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract is set to expire on June 30 and he will leave the club as a free agent. Over the past few weeks, many have speculated which club the Argentine ace would join next.

Barcelona attempted to bring Messi back to his childhood club, where he established himself as one of the greatest players to ever grace the sport. However, due to their financial struggles, a final deal turned out to be impossible as they still need to reduce their wage bill.

Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal pushed for Lionel Messi's signature as well, even reportedly offering a salary of more than $500 million a year. As per GOAL, the PSG forward requested the Saudi outfit to delay the move to 2024.

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Lionel Messi has chosen MLS club Inter Miami as his next club.

Fans, however, were far from impressed with the 35-year-old's decision, slamming him on Twitter. One fan even compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Ronaldo was dominating Serie A at 35 and Messi will be reporting into David Beckham. Different levels."

Glyn @Glyn11177974 @BBCSport @5liveSport @GuillemBalague Is he short of money, still scared of the Premier League obviously. @BBCSport @5liveSport @GuillemBalague Is he short of money, still scared of the Premier League obviously.

NANO 🧡4 @Formula_NANO @BBCSport @GuillemBalague why do top footballers chose to go to the US? Every single ones career has just died after going to the US @BBCSport @GuillemBalague why do top footballers chose to go to the US? Every single ones career has just died after going to the US

Messi could make his first appearance for Inter Miami as soon as July 21 against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

Former Al-Hilal manager claims Cristiano Ronaldo is 'light years' away from Lionel Messi

Former Al-Hilal manager Emiliano Diaz criticized Cristiano Ronaldo for his performances with Al-Nassr this season, claiming that there is 'no comparison' to be made with Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a decent debut season for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Since joining the club in January, the five-time Ballon d'Or scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances. However, he failed to win any trophies as Al-Ittihad won the title by five points.

Emiliano Diaz, who briefly managed Al-Hilal, gave a harsh review of the Portuguese ace in an interview with TyC Sports (via GOAL):

"He had a hard time. With the big clubs he made no difference. He scored three or four goals for the small clubs and I saw that they were talking about him here. He lost the Kings Cup, he lost the Super Cup and the tournament. In Asia he is not going to compete."

He then claimed there was no comparison to be made between Ronaldo and Messi:

"No, in no way, not as a footballer. There is no comparison. We have faced him less than three months ago and I went to see Leo at the World Cup. We are talking about light years of comparison. There is no comparison but the numbers support him, he is an animal. But at the level of quality of Leo there is no comparison."

While both players are legends of the sport and two of the best of all time, there is no denying Messi has had the better season overall. The Argentine superstar scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 appearances and won the Ligue 1 title with PSG.

