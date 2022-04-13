"Ronaldo feels like he can do whatever he wants" - Agbonlahor on why he thinks Manchester United superstar's behavior was "shocking"

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor was not happy that Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was not punished after the phone incident. The 35-year-old suggested that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should face consequences for his actions at Goodison Park over the weekend.

Following a 1-0 defeat against Everton on 9 April, Ronaldo was seen smashing a young fan's phone as he walked into the tunnel following the full-time whistle. The Portuguese superstar has since apologized for his actions on social media.

However, Agbonlahor wants some repercussions to come towards the Manchester United forward. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Premier League forward was quoted as saying the following:

“If it was any other player this would have been a bigger story and a bigger problem, Ronaldo feels like he can do whatever he wants. He’s offered to bring the young boy to a Man United game but that’s a punishment at the moment. Why would an Everton fan go to watch Man United play? He should be buying him a new phone and try and get him Everton tickets. It’s shocking from Ronaldo. Don’t take out your poor performance on a young fan."

Agbonlahor feels the 37-year-old deserves a fine and a suspension after the incident. He said:

“It’s very poor and he should be punished. The club won’t punish him, he could come in six hours late and they wouldn’t do anything. What needs to happen is the FA needs to fine him and give him a suspension. He needs to know you can’t do whatever you want. Yes, you’re one of the best players to ever play the game but that doesn’t give you a licence to do whatever you like.”

It is worth mentioning that the Merseyside police have begun investigating over a possible assault on the young Everton fan. However, there has been no conclusion to the case so far.

Manchester United need Cristiano Ronaldo to fire them into the Champions League positions

Manchester United look increasingly likely to miss out on Champions League football next season. However, there is still an outside chance of getting into the top-four as they are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

United will be reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo to inspire them into the Premier League top-four. Despite a lack of goals recently, the 37-year-old forward is still the club's leading goalscorer this season. He has scored 18 times in 33 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

A top-four finish is vital for Manchester United as they head into one of the most important summers in their recent history. The club will be appointing a new manager and will look to sign new players to bolster their squad. Having Champions League football is vital for them to attract their transfer targets.

