"Ronaldo finally gets to win his own World Cup" - Fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo as semblance between King's Cup trophy and World Cup emerges

Some fans are trolling Cristiano Ronaldo as the glaring similarity between the ongoing King's Cup tournament and FIFA World Cup trophies emerged on social media.

The Portugal captain scored a last-ditch headed equaliser to hand his team a 1-1 draw against Egyptian club Zamalek. With that, he became the player with the most headed goals in the game's history.

Ronaldo and Co. face Moroccan club Raja Casablanca next. A fan page on Twitter posted Al-Nassr's route to the trophy and the teams they could face in the knockouts.

Fans found out that the Arab Cup of Champions looks uncannily similar to the FIFA World Cup trophy. Considering that Lionel Messi has helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in 2022, his fans gathered en masse to poke fun at the Portuguese.

While Cristiano Ronaldo has won every trophy in his career, the FIFA World Cup has remained elusive. Hence, fans never miss the opportunity of mocking him. One tweeted:

"Ronaldo finally gets to win his own World Cup Trophy."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Hemanuel @Kingdom_baby1 @AbjaFCB Ronaldo finally gets to win his own World Cup Trophy

𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙎𝙧.♠ @DaveSr17 @AbjaFCB He must win, I want him to win it just for the memes.

McTommygun @AA2233_UTD @AbjaFCB Hyping up an Ali baba world cup is crazy

Unapologetically Yours 🏹 🚜 @AlterFanaticHue We already know who approved design of the trophy @AbjaFCBWe already know who approved design of the trophy

Sadio Mane is now teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane has completed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich for €40 million.

Mane, 31, remains a fabulous player despite his below-par Bayern Munich stint. The Senegalese winger said in his introductory speech as an Al-Nassr player (via Sports Brief):

"I am really happy to be part of you guys and really excited to start with you guys. And of course our target is to win everything, and I am sure everybody is ready for it. What a team. Lets stick together, and we will be successful."

Sadio Mane, along with Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca, could prove to be a handful to deal with in the Middle East. Mane made his debut for Al-Alamy from the bench against Zamalek.