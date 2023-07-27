"Ronaldo ghosted again" "Inter and PSG shaming Europe" - Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr play out 1-1 draw against Inter Milan

Fans on Twitter reacted as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side held Serie A giants Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw.

Most supporters on the social media platform were mocking the Portuguese superstar, who was taken off at half-time. Others chose to criticise the likes of Inter and Paris Saint-Germain for failing to beat the Saudi Pro League side.

The Saudi side managed to hold PSG to a 0-0 draw a few days earlier before this match against the Serie A giants, as part of their pre-season tour in Japan.

Fans of the Middle Eastern club will take that as a source of optimism after two disappointing results previously against Benfica and Celta Vigo. They were thrashed 5-0 by the Spanish side, while the Portuguese giants beat them convincingly with a 4-1 scoreline.

Saudi attacker Abdulrahman Ghareeb handed Al-Nassr the lead in the 23rd minute. The Nerazzurri equalised late in the first half when new signing Davide Frattesi, on loan from Sassuolo, headed the ball into the back of the net.

The Portuguese superstar has failed to get on the scoresheet for any of the team's four pre-season games. He was largely quiet against Inter as well, drawing the ire of fans on Twitter.

Many also believe the reason for Ronaldo's early departure from the match is Al-Nassr's upcoming fixture. They are set to play Al-Shabab in the group stages of the Arab Club Champions League tomorrow back in Saudi Arabia.

Here are some fan reactions:

Frankie @_CFCFrankie @433 Saudi league is getting stronger

TheSwissLad🇨🇭 @barcal899 @433 ronaldo couldn‘t win a single title with this al nasar super team

RaunakN9 @raunakwiz9 @433 Loser takes Lakaka and thus no-one lost

Manchester United legend compares Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo

Dwight Yorke claims Mbappe could reach the same heights as the Portuguese superstar with United.

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has claimed that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe could have a transforming effect on the Red Devils. In an interview with OLBG, the legendary striker stated that the Frenchman's arrival would create a proper rivalry between both Manchester clubs.

He said:

"Man United signing Kylian Mbappe would be great for the Premier League because there would be a rivalry between both Manchester clubs and their superstars.

"Mbappe would have the same impact on Manchester as Cristiano Ronaldo did when he signed for Man United in 2021.

"Mbappe is the most exciting footballer in the world as we speak, obviously, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo both still have the massive following but Mbappe is on his way to being up there with them."

The 24-year-old superstar faces an uncertain future at PSG, having been made available for sale. While United have been named as a possible destination, it is unlikely Mbappe makes the move to Old Trafford, with many believing Real Madrid is the player's preferred destination.