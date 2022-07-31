"Ronaldo is a great player, but he is not a player for Bayern Munich" - Lothar Matthaus explains why Bayern will not sign Manchester United superstar this season 

Bayern Munich are not the club for Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Lothar Matthäus amid Manchester United exit talks. The German legend's comments have reconfirmed that the club have no plans to sign the Portugal international.

Ronaldo is set to play for Manchester United on Sunday in a pre-season friendly after failing to find a new club. He will play for the first time this summer after staying out of training so far due to personal issues.

While speaking to the media, Matthäus heaped praise on the Manchester United forward but added that the Portuguese star is not of Bayern Munich's interest. He said via Times Now:

"Ronaldo is a great player but he is not a player for Bayern Munich. Bayern have a way of playing football and they have very good players in all the positions where Ronaldo could play. I don't know what is his plan but he is surely not coming to Bayern."

Does Manchester United star not fit Bayern Munich's philosophy?

Lothar Matthäus was quizzed about why the Bundesliga side were not interested in signing the Manchester United star. Matthäus claimed that the German outfit do not need a superstar.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave.His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave. 🚨🔴 #MUFCHis agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. https://t.co/6CjzS8WSdA

He hinted that the club needs team players and said:

"Bayern Munich don't need this superstar. We had a superstar in the form of Robert Lewandowski. We have a new superstar with Sadio Mane. Especially the age of Ronaldo that doesn't suit Bayern Munich. Though Bayern give a good salary, they will not spend a lot of money for a player who is 37 years old now. This was the problem with Lewandowski. Nobody said Lewandowski had to go but he has to respect the rules of Bayern where if someone is 33, they only sign year by year. Ronaldo was a fantastic player, and is still a fantastic player. He has done a lot of good things for football. He is one of the best players that football has ever had but he is not of any interest to Bayern who are looking into the future."

Bayern Munich have signed Mathys Tel from Rennes as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona earlier this month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far