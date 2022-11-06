“Ronaldo is his idol, so no surprise there” “Can’t stand him, craves the attention” - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe gets ripped apart for what he did in 2-1 Lorient win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has followed in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo by heading down the tunnel before the final whistle of his side's 2-1 win over Lorient.

The Parisians secured victory through goals from Neymar in the ninth minute and Danilo Pereira in the 81st.

Lorient had equalized via Terem Moffi in the 53rd minute, but Christophe Galtier's side came out on top.

However, PSG's win was marred by Mbappe's decision to head straight down the tunnel in the 85th minute after being replaced by Pablo Sarabia.

The French striker was not interested in seeing how his teammates fared, and his decision has drawn huge backlash.

Mbappe had two shots on target during the victory but failed to score.

He also managed four crosses but failed to impact the game significantly.

The Frenchman was in superb form before the meeting with Lorient at Le stade du Moustoir.

He has bagged 18 goals in 19 appearances across competitions and provided five assists.

Perhaps his frustrations with his performance were the reason behind the decision to storm down the tunnel.

It replicates Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who did the same in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

However, the Portuguese refused to come on as a substitute in the 89th minute, which is a slight difference to the situation regarding Mbappe.

Nevertheless, the French forward has been lambasted for his actions, and here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

PSG secure vital three points despite Mbappe creating headlines

The Parisians remain unbeaten across competitions

The win over Lorient for Galtier's men sees them continue their unbeaten start to the season in all competitions.

PSG are top of Ligue 1 with twelve wins and two draws in 14 fixtures, and they sit on 38 points.

They are on course to successfully defend their league title and hold a five-point lead over second-placed Lens.

Galtier's side have one game remaining before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is against Auxerre at the Parc des Princes on 13 November.

There will be intrigue over Mbappe's situation ahead of that fixture as all the talk will be about the Frenchman's actions in the win over Lorient.

PSG will be enthused that they secured victory in the absence of Lionel Messi, who missed the game as a precaution due to an inflamed Achilles tendon.

However, the Parisians do expect the Argentine to be back for the game against Auxerre.

