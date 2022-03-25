"Ronaldo is judged on the goals he scores; it's always that way" - Portugal manager Fernando Santos unfazed by Manchester United star's dip in form

Portugal coach Fernando Santos is not worried about his captain and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's recent form.

The 37-year-old started Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday (March 24) against Turkey. While Santos' men came away with a hard-earned 3-1 victory, their captain didn't find the scoresheet. Ronaldo got two shots on target but also missed a couple of big chances and hit the woodwork once (as per Sofascore).

It was the third game in succession where the United forward failed to find the back of the net for Portugal. He didn't score in the goalless draw with Northern Ireland and the 2-1 defeat against Serbia in November. Those two results meant Santos' team dropped to the playoffs to qualify for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Portugal 3 Turkey 1: Cristiano Ronaldo takes one step closer to World Cup as Jota nets bullet header in play-off win thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Portugal 3 Turkey 1: Cristiano Ronaldo takes one step closer to World Cup as Jota nets bullet header in play-off win thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

They crossed the first hurdle last night against Turkey without much help from their captain in front of goal. However, Santos believes Ronaldo actively contributed to the victory. He said after the match (as quoted by Stadium Astro):

"Ronaldo is judged on the goals he scores; it's always that way. From my perspective, he played a tremendous game, bringing the group together, working and pressing with the intensity of the game."

Santos added:

"He didn't score, but that doesn't invalidate what was an excellent performance for Ronaldo. He had several opportunities. He didn't convert them, but he opened up a lot of spaces for others, and that's something to highlight."

Portugal will take on North Macedonia, who shocked four-time winners Italy, on March 29 for a place in the Qatar showpiece.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goals have dried up recently for Manchester United

The superstar's struggles in front of goal for Portugal were also evident in some of his displays for Manchester United before the international break. Including a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur, he has scored just four goals in his last 11 games across competitions.

In this period, the Red Devils exited both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. They were also mauled 4-1 by Manchester City and held to disappointing draws against Watford, Southampton and Burnley in the Premier League.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Serial winner, Cristiano Ronaldo will have a trophless season for the first time in 12 years! Serial winner, Cristiano Ronaldo will have a trophless season for the first time in 12 years! 🏆❌ https://t.co/5G32T5fR4Y

If Manchester United are to secure a top-four finish in the league, they will need Ronaldo to start firing again. Ralf Rangnick's side currently sit sixth in the standings, one point behind fifth-placed Spurs and four behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

They have a few tough fixtures to get through before the end of the season, with visits to Anfield and the Emirates in April looming.

